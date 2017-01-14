Mobile
South African abducted in Syria by armed men, aid group says

The man was travelling with aid workers

Gulf News
 

Johannesburg: Gunmen in Syria have abducted a South African who was travelling with aid workers to the border with Turkey, an aid group said on Saturday.

Shiraaz Mohamed was kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon on a “relatively safe route” near a medical facility operated by Gift of the Givers, said Imtiaz Sulaiman, founder of the South African aid organisation.

The kidnappers put guns to the heads of two aid workers with Mohamed and then blindfolded all three and drove with the captives for an hour, Sulaiman said in a text message sent to journalists.

The gunmen freed the two aid workers but said they would question Mohamed to clear up an unspecified “misunderstanding” and would release him at a Gift of the Givers facility after two days, according to Sulaiman.

“They asked if Shiraaz is a foreigner. Our people replied yes. They asked if he has a passport. They said yes. They asked if he’s Muslim. They said yes,” Sulaiman said.

He said the gunmen, asked by the aid workers about their identity, claimed to “represent all groups inside Syria.”

Mohamed was not released on Thursday, despite the gunmen’s pledge to free him.

For years, Gift of the Givers has provided medical care and other aid to Syrians affected by the country’s civil war.

