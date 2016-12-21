Snow and delays as last evacuees wait to leave Aleppo

Syrian pro-government forces walk as snow falls in Aleppo on December 21, 2016. The last residents hoping to leave rebel-held Aleppo waited in the snow as delays hit an evacuation that will leave Syria's army in full control of the devastated city.

Aleppo: The last residents hoping to leave rebel-held Aleppo waited in the snow Wednesday as delays hit an evacuation that will leave Syria’s army in full control of the devastated city.

An AFP correspondent in the government-held neighbourhood of Ramussa - through which thousands of evacuees have passed in recent days - saw no convoys leaving the last pocket of opposition-controlled Aleppo on Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow was blanketing the city and swirling through crumbled buildings, adding to the misery of thousands still inside the last pocket of what was once a crucial stronghold of Syrian rebel forces.

Workers in the red uniforms of the Syrian Red Crescent, which has been helping with the evacuations, huddled by the side of the road, their white ambulances parked nearby barely visible in the snow.

At least 25,000 people have left rebel districts of Aleppo since opposition fighters agreed last week to withdraw from the city after years of fighting, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is overseeing the operation.

The retreat from Aleppo - which had been divided into a rebel-held east and government-controlled west since 2012 - marks the biggest victory for President Bashar Al Assad’s forces in nearly six years of civil war.

It follows a month-long army offensive and weeks of siege that killed hundreds and left rebels with less than 10 percent of the territory they once controlled in the city.

Brokered by regime ally Russia and opposition supporter Turkey, the evacuation plan has moved forward in fits and starts but appeared to be reaching its end.

On Tuesday soldiers used loudspeakers to warn remaining fighters and civilians it was time to leave eastern districts.

A military source told AFP the army was expected to enter the rebel enclave “to clean the area after the fighters leave”.

Ahmad Al Dbis, who heads a team of doctors and volunteers coordinating evacuations, said around 150 people had been able to leave at dawn on Wednesday in two buses and three ambulances.

But more were still waiting, with a convoy of 31 buses and about 100 other vehicles being prepared in rebel territory, Dbis said.

It was unclear how many civilians remained inside east Aleppo, though Al Dbis said there were “a few thousand” who were still hoping to leave.

As part of the evacuation deal, some residents were being evacuated in parallel from Foua and Kafraya, two Shiite-majority villages in northwestern Syria besieged by rebels.