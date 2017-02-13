Russian drone footage show wide damage at Syria’s Palmyra

An image grab taken from video footage made available on the Russian Defence Ministry's official website on February 13, 2017, reportedly shows destruction to the Roman amphitheatre monumnent in Palmyra, Syria. Russia's military on Monday released drone footage showing more destruction of treasured monuments by the Islamic State in Syria's Palmyra since jihadists recaptured the UNESCO World Heritage Site late last year. The black-and-white video dated February 5 shows part of the Roman amphitheatre reduced to rubble and the tetrapylon, a 16-columned structure that marked one end of the ancient city's colonnade, wiped out.

Moscow: Russia released drone footage Monday showing new destruction in Syria’s historic town of Palmyra, which was recently recaptured by Daesh, and warned that the militants could be planning the further demolition of antiquities.

The Russian Defense Ministry says Syrian government forces are advancing toward the town as another battle for the ancient site looms.

The video showed that the militants have badly damaged the facade of the Roman-era amphitheatre and the Tetrapylon - a set of four monuments with four columns each at the centre of the colonnaded road leading to the theatre.

The video appears to show that only two of the 16 columns remain standing.

Daesh militants have destroyed ancient sites across Syria and Iraq, perceiving them as monuments to idolatry.

Palmyra, a UNESCO world heritage site that once linked Persia, India and China with the Roman Empire and the Meditreranean, has already seen destruction at the hands of Daesh.

The ancient town first fell to Daesh militants in May 2015, when they held it for 10 months. During that time, the extremists destroyed ancient temples and eventually emptied the town of most of its residents, causing an international outcry.

The extremists were eventually driven out by Russian and Syrian government forces, but they seized the town again in December.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday that Syrian government troops advancing toward the city are about 20 kilometres away. It said Russian warplanes last week carried out more than 90 sorties to provide air cover for the offensive.

It added that some 200 Daesh militants have been killed and that Syrian forces destroyed 180 “infrastructure objects” and 15 ammunition depots.

The drone footage, which the Russian Defense Ministry said was filmed earlier this month, showed a central section of Palmyra’s theatre lying in ruins.

The ministry said its drones also recorded significant truck movements in the area around the archaeological site, which could mean that Daesh is bringing explosives to the site.

Maamoun Abdul Karim, the head of Syria’s antiquities department, said last month that reports of the recent destruction first trickled out in late December. Satellite images surfaced in January.