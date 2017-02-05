Mobile
Russia’s Lavrov backs renewal of UN-led Syria talks

The next round of Geneva talks have been scheduled for February 20

Gulf News
 

Moscow: Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

In an interview published on the ministry’s web site on Sunday, Lavrov said the international talks on Syria that took place in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana in January was a “breakthrough step” in efforts to resolve the crisis.

The format of Astana talks between representatives of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and opposition groups, however, should not replace the Geneva talks led by UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura, Lavrov said.

The next round of Geneva talks have been scheduled for February 20, diplomats told reporters last Tuesday. They had been planned to begin on February 8, but Lavrov said last week that they had been postponed.

The minister also reiterated Moscow’s stance on relations with new US President Donald Trump. Lavrov said the two countries were in a position to solve bilateral issues, improve ties and coordinate efforts to fight “international terrorism”, but only on the basis of mutual respect.

