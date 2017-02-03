Mobile
Lebanese president calls for safe zones in Syria for refugees

Trump is expected to order Pentagon and State Department to craft a safe zone plan

Image Credit: AFP
Jordan King Abdullah meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.
Gulf News
 

Beirut: Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday world powers must work with Damascus to create safe zones in Syria so refugees can return to their country.

It was the first time the Lebanese government had lent its support to such a plan. At least a million people have fled the Syrian civil war since 2011 into Lebanon, which has an estimated total population of less than six million.

Lebanon would not force unsafe return on any refugees, but the international community must make their return possible, Aoun’s office quoted him as saying in a meeting on Friday with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

He said it was “important to achieve a political solution” to the conflict. Aoun is an ally of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group which is fighting in Syria in support of President Bashar Al Assad.

US President Trump said last week he would “absolutely do safe zones in Syria” for refugees fleeing violence and that Europe had made a mistake by admitting millions of refugees.

On Thursday, the White House said that Trump discussed with Jordan’s King Abdullah the possibility of establishing safe zones in Syria. He met with King Abdullah briefly in Washington on Thursday morning, the White House said in a statement.

According to a document seen by Reuters, Trump is expected to order the Pentagon and the State Department to craft such a plan, a move that could ratchet up US military involvement in Syria.

The Syrian government said on Monday that any attempt to create so-called safe zones for refugees without coordinating with Damascus would be “unsafe” and violate Syria’s sovereignty.

Rebel backers including Qatar have welcomed Trump’s support for safe zones, and Turkey says it is waiting to see the outcome of the US president’s pledge.

Almost six years of war has divided Syria into a patchwork of areas controlled by Assad’s government, various rebel groups, Kurdish militia and Daesh militants.

The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people, made more than half of Syrians homeless and created the world’s worst refugee crisis.

