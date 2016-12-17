Mobile
Lebanese military requests DNA samples from families of 9 missing soldiers

Conflicting reports emerge about remains found near Syria border

Gulf News
 

Beirut: The fate of nine Lebanese Army soldiers, allegedly taken hostage on August 2, 2014 by either Daesh or Fateh Al Sham (former Al Qaida-affiliated Al Nusra Front), gained attention this week after several remains were found near Arsal near the Syrian border

On Tuesday, authorities requested family members to give DNA samples, ostensibly to verify whether they matched with any of those missing. On Friday, local news channels reported that the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) would first share the results of various tests conducted over the course of the past 24 hours with family members, before revealing details to the public.

It was unclear, however, when anxious families — some of whom have held a two-and-a-half-year vigil at Riad El Solh Square — would be briefed. Staff members overseeing the matter were mum, however, with Hussain Yousuf, the father of captured soldier Mohammad Youssuf, claiming that he would only trust head of the General Security Major-General Abbas Ebrahim.

Conflicting reports circulated throughout the day, with some sources insisting that the DNA samples taken from parents did not match those collected from the remains. Others affirmed the opposite which was why Hussain Yousuf persisted with his prerogative to hear from the person in charge.

The remains were apparently discovered by hunters along the porous frontier, were wearing blue or orange clothing and, according to a security source, showed signs of having been executed.

Major-General Ebrahim told the LBC television channel that he would only announce official results when the investigation is completed. The officer declined to state where the remains were and which institution was entrusted with the scientific investigation.

The nine soldiers were part of a contingent of 32 officers and policemen kidnapped in 2014, of whom seven were executed and 16 released in a deal brokered by Qatari mediators on December 1, 2015, when an exchange that entailed the release of 13 prisoners, including five women, held by the Lebanese was organised.

