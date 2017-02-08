Jordan says it won’t invite Syria to Arab summit

Amman: Jordan said on Wednesday that it would not invite Syria to an Arab summit next month, five years after the bloc suspended Damascus over a harsh crackdown against protesters.

Jordan is set to host the Arab League’s annual summit near the Dead Sea on March 29.

“How the invitations are dealt with will be based on the decisions of the Arab League, and we will abide by what it has decided,” Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi said.

The bloc suspended Syria’s membership in late 2011 after anti-regime demonstrations were met with brutal repression.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov called last week for Damascus to be allowed to rejoin the bloc, saying that could help in the search for a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

But Arab League chief Ahmad Abu Al Geit, speaking alongside Lavrov in Abu Dhabi, ruled out an early return of Syria to the Cairo-based bloc.

Some of the Arab League’s most influential members, including Saudi Arabia, are fierce critics of the Damascus regime, which is backed by Riyadh’s regional rival Tehran.

Safadi said on Wednesday that Jordan was not in direct contact with Iran over the Syrian conflict.

More than 310,000 people have been killed in Syria since the war began in March 2011, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, Syria’s justice ministry on Wednesday rejected an Amnesty International report of mass hangings of as many as 13,000 people in a prison near Damascus, calling the allegations “totally untrue” and part of a smear campaign.

The ministry’s statement, published by Syria’s state-run news agency, came a day after Amnesty released its report, based on a year of research and interviews with 31 former detainees of the Saydnaya prison near Damascus and over 50 former guards, prison officials, judges and experts.

Amnesty’s report included chilling details from witnesses who saw various stages of the killings, down to the actual implementation and last-minute wishes of the men hanged, most of whom were civilians.

In Damascus, the justice ministry said “misleading and inciting” media outlets carried the Amnesty report with the intention to smear the Syrian government’s reputation on the world stage — particularly after recent “military victories against terrorists groups.” The government refers to all armed opposition as “terrorists.”

It also called the allegations “baseless” and stated that executions in Syria follow due process and various stages of litigations. It also questioned testimonies of survivors who are currently outside of Syria. “Why didn’t the Syrian authorities execute them and why were they released if others were executed?” it said.