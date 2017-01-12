Mobile
Fighting continues in Wadi Barada as Syrian army enters

France says peace talks should resume as quickly as possible under the auspices of the United Nations

Image Credit: SANA/AFP
Government officials checking documents from civilians living in the villages of the rebel-held Wadi Barada area of rural Damascus before being granted safe passage out of the area.
Gulf News
 

Geneva: Syria’s cessation of hostilities is largely holding but there are some exceptions and humanitarian aid is still not getting in to besieged areas where food is running out, UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday.

He told reporters that 23 buses and Syrian drivers, used in recent evacuations, were being stopped from leaving the villages of Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province by armed groups, and fighting was continuing in two villages in the Wadi Barada valley, the site of water pumping facilities serving Damascus, despite claims by the Syria’s government that they reached a deal for the army to enter a rebel-held area near Damascus and restore the capital’s water supply, the provincial governor said. Opposition sources denied there was any such deal, but a source inside the Wadi Barada region reported several hundred civilians were leaving under an agreement.

De Mistura said he understood that the UN would be invited for talks in Astana on Jan. 23, aimed at deepening the cessation of hostilities and forming some broad political ideas, but there had been no formal invitations or confirmed dates.

France said on Thursday Syrian peace talks should resume as quickly as possible under the auspices of the United Nations and appeared to question plans for Russian-backed discussions on the subject in Kazakhstan.

Syria’s government and rebel forces started a ceasefire on Dec. 30 as a first step towards face-to face negotiations, backed by Turkey and Russia, and due to take place in the Kazakh capital Astana. The date and its participants remain unclear.

The United Nations had previously led talks in Geneva, but after several fruitless rounds and an escalation of violence in the six-year civil war that has benefited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his backers, Moscow and Ankara agreed in December to launch new peace efforts.

“Negotiations have to resume as quickly as possible,” President Francois Hollande told the foreign diplomatic corps in a New Year address.

“They have to be led under the auspices of the United Nations within the framework agreed in Geneva in 2012.” Moscow has said the proposed Astana talks would complement the United Nations. However, European diplomats and opposition sources have suggested only some armed groups will be invited with political opposition representation limited despite discussions on aspects such as the constitution.

Hollande, a key backer of the Syrian opposition, said there was no need to go over the framework for talks.

“The parameters have been set so what needs to be done is to invite the concerned parties, all the parties, except fundamentalist and extremist groups, and to act in the Geneva framework,” Hollande said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has said he wants to convene a new round of talks during February.

