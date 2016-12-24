Mobile
Explosion rocks Syria’s Aleppo

Regime media claims blast was caused by a device left behind by rebels

Gulf News
 

Beirut: Syrian state TV says an explosion rocked eastern Aleppo after the government assumed full control of the city earlier this week.

It claimed the explosion on Saturday was caused by a device left inside a school by Syrian rebels, who withdrew from their last remaining enclave under a cease-fire deal after more than four years of fighting.

At least three people were killed, according to pro-regime media.

The rebel pullout from Aleppo, which was completed on Thursday, marks President Bashar Al Assad’s greatest victory since the conflict began in 2011.

