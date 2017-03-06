Daesh imposes ‘Afghan dress’ in Syria’s Raqqa

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Daesh imposes ‘Afghan dress’ in Syria’s Raqqa

Rule an attempt to make it harder for fighter jets, Kurdish forces to distinguish between civilians and Daesh members

Image Credit: AP
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces run during a clash with Daesh in Raqqa’s eastern countryside.
Gulf News
 

Beirut: The Daesh group has imposed an “Afghan-style” dress code on men in its Syrian stronghold Raqqa to help its fighters blend into the civilian population, a monitor and activists said on Monday.

“For more than two weeks, Afghan-style clothing ... has been imposed by Daesh,” said Abu Mohammad, an activist with the “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently” group.

“Anyone who does not comply faces prison and fine,” he told AFP.

The new restriction comes as a Kurdish-Arab alliance of fighters nears Raqqa, backed by the US-led coalition launching air strikes against Daesh.

The rule “is an attempt to make it harder for airplanes and the Kurdish forces ... to distinguish between civilians and Daesh members,” Abu Mohammad said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the war, also reported the new rule in Raqqa.

“The Islamic State [Daesh] has imposed Afghan-style dress on residents of Raqqa so that informants giving coordinates to the US-led coalition will not be able to distinguish between civilians and fighters,” Observatory director Rami Abdul Rahman said.

Abu Mohammad said there was a “state of alert” in Raqqa, with new checkpoints springing up and Daesh arresting anyone who describes the situation as dire.

“Prices are skyrocketing and there is no electricity or water,” he said.

The Observatory also said civilians and the families of Daesh families were attempting to flee into Raqqa province from neighbouring Aleppo, where Daesh is under assault in the east.

“Thousands of families in recent days have tried to reach the administrative borders of Raqqa province, along with around 120 families of fighters and commanders of Daesh,” the monitor said.

The Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces alliance advancing towards Raqqa on Monday cut a key supply route between the city and Daesh-held territory in Deir Al Zor province to the east.

The alliance is now eight kilometres from Raqqa to the northeast, according to the Observatory.

It said Daesh was preventing civilians from entering the province “but granted families of its fighters” a document allowing “passage to Raqqa city by boat as ground transportation is now impossible because the bridges across the Euphrates have been destroyed”.

Fighters from the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces have been on the offensive under the cover of US-led coalition air strikes since November. Operation Euphrates Wrath aims to surround and capture Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Daesh’s so-called caliphate.

The SDF began the third phase of Euphrates Wrath last month with the aim of capturing villages and towns east of Raqqa.

The blockade of the main road comes amid an ongoing SDF march toward Raqqa” its fighters are now stationed eight kilometres north of the Euphrates River city and supported by both coalition air strikes and a deployment of some 500 US special forces operators. The Pentagon has said its soldiers are working in a purely advisory capacity.

But Turkey, a US ally through Nato, views the Kurdish militia known as the YPG — the main component of the SDF — as an extension of the Kurdish insurgency inside its own borders and has classified the party as a terror organisation. It has objected strongly to the SDF offensive and also vowed to repel the Kurdish-led forces in the town of Manbij back over the banks of the Euphrates, a move that would disrupt the Raqqa campaign.

There are Turkish forces stationed in Al Bab, 40 kilometres southwest of Manbij. The Turkish threats prompted the SDF to ask Russia and the Syrian army to establish a buffer between them and the Turkish forces.

With uncertainty building, the US deployed a number of armoured vehicles to its allies in Manbij, the Syrian Kurdish Rudaw news agency reported Saturday.

Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. John Dorrian confirmed the deployment on Twitter. He said it was mean to “deter aggression and keep focus on defeating Daesh.”

More from Syria

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Turkey, US, Russia military chiefs meet

Framed Gallery

Look: Underground training camp of Daesh

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash