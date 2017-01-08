Car bomb in Damascus countryside kill 5

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Car bomb in Damascus countryside kill 5

Repair teams have entered Wadi Barada to begin work on restoring the Syrian capital’s water supply

Image Credit: AFP
A Syrian man rides a bicycle past destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.
Gulf News
 

Beirut: Syria’s state news agency says a car bomb explosion in southwest Damascus has killed at least five people and injured 15 others.

The car bomb was detonated Sunday outside Sasa, a village in rural Damascus. Opposition activists said Al Qaida-linked group Fatah Al Sham Front carried out the suicide attack against a security checkpoint. The state news agency didn’t identify those killed, but said the injured included women and children.

Despite a nationwide cease-fire declared on Dec. 30, opposition-held areas around the Syrian capital have seen little reprieve from fighting.

Talks for a local truce in Wadi Barada in northwestern Damascus have collapsed. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announced the resumption of military operations in the area after a 24-hour halt to allow for talks. Hezbollah fights alongside Syrian government troops.

Repair teams have entered Wadi Barada to begin work on restoring the Syrian capital’s water supply, state media said.

Millions of people have been without water for weeks after fighting damaged key infrastructure in the Wadi Barada region that is the main water source for Damascus.

A source close to the regime said a temporary ceasefire had been agreed to allow the repair crews to enter, though it could take days before the mains supply is restored.

Fighting has raged in Wadi Barada for several weeks, despite the December 30 start of a ceasefire brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey.

The truce has held across much of the country, though it does not apply to Daesh or former Al Qaida affiliate, now known as Fateh Al Sham Front.

The government says Fateh Al Sham is present in Wadi Barada, and blames rebels there for cutting water to Damascus since December 22.

Rebels deny the Fateh Al Sham is in the region and say the mains supply was severed after government strikes hit pumping facilities in the area.

The fighting has left some 5.5 million people in Damascus and its suburbs facing water shortages, the United Nations warned earlier this week.

It said sabotaging water supplies was a war crime but made no direct accusations of blame.

 

More from Syria

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Nazi war criminal died in Syria basement in 2001

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish