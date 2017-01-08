Car bomb in Damascus countryside kill 5

A Syrian man rides a bicycle past destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.

Beirut: Syria’s state news agency says a car bomb explosion in southwest Damascus has killed at least five people and injured 15 others.

The car bomb was detonated Sunday outside Sasa, a village in rural Damascus. Opposition activists said Al Qaida-linked group Fatah Al Sham Front carried out the suicide attack against a security checkpoint. The state news agency didn’t identify those killed, but said the injured included women and children.

Despite a nationwide cease-fire declared on Dec. 30, opposition-held areas around the Syrian capital have seen little reprieve from fighting.

Talks for a local truce in Wadi Barada in northwestern Damascus have collapsed. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announced the resumption of military operations in the area after a 24-hour halt to allow for talks. Hezbollah fights alongside Syrian government troops.

Repair teams have entered Wadi Barada to begin work on restoring the Syrian capital’s water supply, state media said.

Millions of people have been without water for weeks after fighting damaged key infrastructure in the Wadi Barada region that is the main water source for Damascus.

A source close to the regime said a temporary ceasefire had been agreed to allow the repair crews to enter, though it could take days before the mains supply is restored.

Fighting has raged in Wadi Barada for several weeks, despite the December 30 start of a ceasefire brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey.

The truce has held across much of the country, though it does not apply to Daesh or former Al Qaida affiliate, now known as Fateh Al Sham Front.

The government says Fateh Al Sham is present in Wadi Barada, and blames rebels there for cutting water to Damascus since December 22.

Rebels deny the Fateh Al Sham is in the region and say the mains supply was severed after government strikes hit pumping facilities in the area.

The fighting has left some 5.5 million people in Damascus and its suburbs facing water shortages, the United Nations warned earlier this week.

It said sabotaging water supplies was a war crime but made no direct accusations of blame.