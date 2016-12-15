Aleppo rebel evacuation under way after ceasefire deal

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Children are seen inside a bus during an evacuation operation of rebel fighters and their families from rebel-held neighbourhoods in the embattled city of Aleppo on December 15, 2016.A convoy of ambulances and buses left rebel territory in Aleppo in the first evacuations under a deal for opposition fighters to leave the city after years of fighting. The rebel withdrawal will pave the way for President Bashar al-Assad's forces to reclaim complete control of Syria's second city, handing the regime its biggest victory in more than five years of civil war./ AFP / KARAM AL-MASRI

Beirut: An operation to evacuate thousands of civilians and fighters from the last rebel bastion in Aleppo was under way on Thursday, part of a ceasefire deal that would end years of fighting for the city and mark a major victory for Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said the evacuation of around 200 wounded people had started. Russia, a major ally of Al Assad, said 5,000 Syrian rebels and family members were being brought out of eastern Aleppo.

The convoy of 10 ambulances and at least 17 green buses with nearly 1,000 aboard drove from the Ramousah district next to the rebel-held area of Aleppo, which was besieged for months by Syrian government forces, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.

Syrian state television said those leaving were opposition fighters. Rebel officials have said that civilians who wish to leave will also be able to do so as part of the ceasefire and evacuation deal. Footage of the buses appeared to show that most of those inside were young men.

Earlier, ambulances trying to evacuate people came under fire from fighters loyal to the Syrian government, who injured three people, a rescue service spokesman said.

“Thousands of people are in need of evacuation, but the first and most urgent thing is wounded, sick and children, including orphans,” said Jan Egeland, the UN humanitarian adviser for Syria.

Columns of black smoke could be seen rising from the rebel-held area, where residents hoping to depart were burning personal belongings they do not want to leave for government forces to loot.

“Outside every building you see a small fire, papers, women’s clothes,” one resident told Reuters.

The evacuation agreement would include the safe passage of wounded from the Shiite villages of Foua and Kefraya near Idlib that are besieged by rebels, according to a military media unit run by Hezbollah, a group allied to Al Assad. A convoy set off to evacuate the villages on Thursday, Syrian state media said.

On Wednesday, rebels attributed the hold up of the ceasefire and evacuation of the insurgent area of Aleppo to demands by Iranian-backed militias that the wounded in Foua and Kefraya should be taken to government areas.

Efforts to evacuate eastern Aleppo began earlier in the week with a truce brokered by Russia, Al Assad’s most powerful ally, and Turkey, which has backed the opposition. That agreement broke down following renewed fighting on Wednesday and the evacuation did not take place then as planned.

An official from the Jabha Shamiya rebel group said a new truce came into effect at 2.30am (0030GMT) on Thursday. Shortly before the new deal was announced, clashes raged in Aleppo.

Government forces made a new advance in Sukkari - one of a handful of districts still held by rebels - and brought half of the neighbourhood under their control, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group.

The Russian defence ministry said - before the report of the government forces’ advance in Sukkari - that the rebels controlled an enclave of only 2.5 square km (1 square mile).

The evacuation plan was the culmination of two weeks of rapid advances by the Syrian army and its allies that drove insurgents back into an ever-smaller pocket of the city under intense air strikes and artillery fire.

By taking control of Aleppo, Al Assad has proved the power of his military coalition, aided by Russia’s air force and an array of Shiite militias from across the region.

Rebels have been backed by the United States, Turkey and Gulf monarchies, but that support has fallen far short of the direct military assistance given to Al Assad by Russia and Iran.

Russia’s decision to deploy its air force to Syria more than a year ago turned the war in Al Assad’s favour after rebel advances across western Syria.

In addition to Aleppo, he has won back insurgent strongholds near Damascus this year.

The government and its allies have focused the bulk of their firepower on fighting rebels in western Syria rather than Daesh, which this week managed to take back the ancient city of Palmyra, once again illustrating the challenge Al Assad faces reestablishing control over all Syria.

Carla del Ponte, a UN investigator and former UN war crimes prosecutor, told German newspaper Die Zeit that Russian and Syrian bombing of homes, hospitals and schools amounted to war crimes, as did the starving of parts of Aleppo for months by militias loyal to the government.