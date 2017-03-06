66,000 displaced in recent north Syria fighting: UN

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

66,000 displaced in recent north Syria fighting: UN

Since war broke out in Syria in March 2011, more than half of its population has been forced to flee their homes

Image Credit: AFP
AFPDisplaced residents, who fled their hometowns due to clashes between regime forces and Daesh, are seen in Kharufiyah, 18 kilometres south of Manbij, on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Beirut: A total of 66,000 people have been displaced by fighting along two fronts in Syria’s fractured north, the United Nation’s humanitarian coordination agency (OCHA) said on Sunday.

“This includes nearly 40,000 people from Al Bab city and nearby Taduf town, as well as 26,000 people from communities to the east of Al Bab” in northern Aleppo province, OCHA said.

Turkey-backed rebels seized Al Bab from the Daesh group on February 23 after several months of fighting.

OCHA said the 39,766 people displaced from the town fled north to areas controlled by other rebel forces, and that the “high contamination” of unexploded bombs and booby traps set by retreating militants was complicating efforts to return.

And since February 25, OCHA said, another 26,000 people fled violence east of Al Bab, where Syrian government forces have also been waging a fierce offensive against Daesh.

Many of those people sought refuge in areas around Manbij, a town controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

On Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group had said 30,000 people had been displaced by fighting between government forces and Daesh terrorists.

An AFP correspondent in Manbij saw dozens of families speeding towards the relative safety of the town on motorcycles and in minibuses and cars.

Since war broke out in Syria in March 2011, more than half of its population has been forced to flee their homes.

Aleppo province hosts tens of thousands of displaced Syrians, many in camps near the Turkish border.

 

Fact Box

40,000

people displaced from Al Bab city and Taduf town

26,000

residents displaced from communities east of Al Bab

More from Syria

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Syria

Turkey, US, Russia military chiefs meet

Framed Gallery

Pictures: MBZ Majlis for Future Generations

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash