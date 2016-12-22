Mobile
4,000 rebels leave Aleppo in ‘last stages’ of evacuation

Evacuation effort has been hampered in recent days by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures

Image Credit: AFP
Syrian pro-government forces walk as snow falls in Aleppo on December 21, 2016. The last residents hoping to leave rebel-held Aleppo waited in the snow as delays hit an evacuation that will leave Syria's army in full control of the devastated city.
Gulf News
 

Aleppo: More than 4,000 fighters left rebel-held areas of Aleppo, the Red Cross said Thursday, in the “last stages” of an evacuation clearing the way for Syria’s army to retake the city.

A week into the rebel withdrawal from the east of Syria’s second city, the evacuation of fighters and civilians from the one-time opposition stronghold appeared to be reaching its final hours.

The loss of east Aleppo marks the biggest defeat for Syria’s rebellion in more than five years of civil war and a major victory for President Bashar Al Assad, who on Thursday hailed his allies Moscow and Tehran.

“The liberation of Aleppo is not only a victory for Syria but also for those who really contribute to the fight against terrorism, notably Russia and Iran,” state news agency SANA quoted Al Assad as saying.

“It is also a defeat for countries hostile to the Syrian people who used terrorism to achieve their interests,” Al Assad said after a meeting in Damascus with Hossein Jaberi Ansari, an Iranian deputy foreign minister.

The evacuation effort has been hampered in recent days by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures - leaving evacuees waiting in unheated buses for hours - but aid workers said it had resumed in earnest.

“Overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, in one of the last stages of the evacuation, more than 4,000 fighters were evacuated in private cars, vans, and pick-ups from eastern Aleppo,” said Ingy Sedky, the spokeswoman in Syria for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

She said about 34,000 people had left rebel areas of Aleppo under the evacuation plan, which the ICRC is assisting with.

“The evacuation will continue for the entire day and night and most probably tomorrow (Friday). Thousands are still expected to be evacuated.”

As part of the Aleppo evacuation deal, it was agreed that some residents would be allowed to leave Foua and Kafraya, two Shiite-majority villages in northwestern Syria that are under siege by Syrian rebels.

About 1,000 people have been able to leave the villages in recent days, most passing through Khan Al Assal on their way to Aleppo.

The evacuation of Aleppo’s rebel sector is a pivotal moment in a war that has killed more than 310,000 people and triggered a major humanitarian and refugee crisis.

Moscow’s military intervention in support of Al Assad marked a major turning point in the war.

As well as a major strategic gain for Al Assad, the rebel withdrawal from Aleppo has given fresh impetus to international efforts to end the conflict.

Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed this week to guarantee Syria peace talks and backed expanding a ceasefire, laying down their claim as the main powerbrokers in the war.

Repeated attempts at peace have failed, but UN envoy Staffan de Mistura has said he hopes to convene fresh talks in Geneva in February.

De Mistura praised the agreement between Turkey and Russia that paved the way for the evacuation and welcomed the joint initiative by the three regional powers for talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana, ahead of U.N. peace talks he has convened in Geneva from Feb. 8.

“That is why we have been welcoming the Astana initiative.

We will welcome any other initiative in that direction so we can wrap it up as we always hoped with some type of totally inclusive international engagement,” he said.

“The priority remains the cessation of hostilities,” he said.

