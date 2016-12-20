Mobile
20 Syrian regime forces killed by Daesh near Palmyra: monitor

Two senior Syrian officers killed as helicopter is shot down in Homs

Gulf News
 

BEIRUT: Attacks by Daesh terrorists on Monday near Palmyra in central Syria killed at least 20 members of the regime’s forces, a monitor said.

“At least 20 regime forces and pro-government fighters were killed in a Daesh attack on Tayfur airport in Homs province. Two high-ranking Syrian officers were killed when a regime helicopter was shot down near the airport,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The head of the Britain-based monitor, Rami Abdul Rahman, said Daesh was using “successive attacks” to wear out regime forces, and that clashes were ongoing.

The terrorists retook Palmyra in central Syria on December 11, just eight months after the army backed by Russia drove them out.

On Thursday, US-led coalition aircraft destroyed heavy weaponry seized by the terrorists when they retook the city, the coalition said.

Palmyra is a Unesco World Heritage site, and its recapture by Daesh gave the terrorists a propaganda boost as they face assaults on two of their key strongholds — Raqqa in Syria and Iraq’s second city Mosul.

