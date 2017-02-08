Voting starts in Somalia’s presidential election

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Voting starts in Somalia’s presidential election

Country is trying to put together its first fully functioning central government in a quarter-century

Image Credit: AP
People walk past a campaign poster for candidate Mohammad Abdullahi Farmaajo on the eve of presidential elections in Mogadishu.
Gulf News
 

Mogadishu: Voting started on Wednesday in Somalia’s groundbreaking presidential election amid a security lockdown that has closed the capital’s international airport and cleared major streets.

Members of the upper and lower houses of the legislature dropped their ballots into clear boxes in the first round with 21 candidates for president.

Fears of attacks by extremist group Al Shabab have limited the election to the country’s legislators, who will vote at a heavily guarded former air force base in Mogadishu. Rounds of voting are expected to narrow down the large field of candidates to a winner. One candidate dropped out on Wednesday before the voting started.

This Horn of Africa nation is trying to put together its first fully functioning central government in a quarter-century. Years of warlord-led conflict and Al Shabab attacks, along with famine, have left this country of about 12 million people largely shattered.

In a sign of the dangers that remain in the capital, two mortar rounds fired by suspected extremists late on Tuesday landed near the election venue.

While the international community has pushed Somalia to hold the election as a symbol of strength, including the US pouring in hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years for political and economic recovery, the vote has been marred by reports of widespread corruption.

The legislators voting on Wednesday — 275 members of the lower legislative house and 54 senators — were selected by the country’s powerful, intricate network of clans. Weeks ago, a joint statement by the United Nations, the US, European Union and others warned of “egregious cases of abuse of the electoral process.”

Examples included violence, intimidation and men taking seats that had been reserved for female candidates, the joint statement said.

With reports of votes being sold for up to $30,000 (Dh110,167) apiece, “this is probably the most expensive election, per vote, in history,” the Mogadishu-based anti-corruption group Marqaati said in a report released on Tuesday.

Among the candidates, many who also hold foreign passports, incumbent President Hassan Shaikh Mohammad is seeking re-election and may have an edge to win a second five-year term.

But rival candidate and Prime Minister Omar Abdul Rashid Sharmarke has accused regional countries of interfering in the electoral process by pushing for certain candidates. “Those neighbouring countries should respect our sovereignty and stop meddling in our affairs,” he said, without naming the states. Various Muslim-majority countries seek a friendly Somali government, including Turkey, which has invested heavily in the country.

More from Somalia

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSomalia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Somalia

In Somalia, next leader brings cheers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE