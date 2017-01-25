White House quiet on new Israeli colony homes

Washington: President Donald Trump’s administration refused to be drawn Tuesday on whether he backs Israel’s decision to approve 2,500 new colony homes in the occupied West Bank.

The United Nations denounced the move, stressing that “unilateral actions” are an obstacle to peace based on a two-state solution.

Earlier, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman gave the green light to the huge new colony expansion on Palestinian land.

The previous US administration, under Barack Obama, had viewed such building as “illegitimate” and in recent months warned that colonies could derail hopes of a negotiated two-state solution.

But spokesman Sean Spicer, at his second White House press briefing since the new president was sworn in on Friday, declined to give a view on Israel’s decision.

“Israel continues to be a huge ally of the United States,” Spicer said, when asked about Trump’s perspective on the Israeli plan to further expand [colonies].

“He wants to grow closer to Israel to make sure it gets the full respect in the Middle East,” he continued. “We’ll have a conversation with the prime minister.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “For the secretary general there is no plan B for the two states solution.

“In this respect any unilateral decision that can be an obstacle to the two state goal is of grave concern for the secretary general.”

Trump’s choice for secretary of state, former oil executive Rex Tillerson, has yet to be confirmed by the Senate and State Department officials had no comment on the colonies.