US tells UN rights body to end focus on Israel

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US tells UN rights body to end focus on Israel

No democratic country should be regularly subjected to unfair, unbalanced and unfounded bias, says diplomat representing country at the UNHRC

Gulf News
 

New York: The United States on Wednesday called on the UN Human Rights Council to drop its “obsession with Israel” amid reports that the Trump administration is considering quitting the body.

In a speech before the Geneva-based council, US envoy Erin Barclay claimed the United States’ commitment to human rights “is stronger than ever”.

“Regrettably, too many of the actions of this council do not support these universal principles. Indeed, they contradict them,” said Barclay, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for international organisation affairs.

She cited ongoing abuses in Syria and North Korea, and noted in particular the top UN human rights body’s long-standing focus on Israel.

“The obsession with Israel... is the largest threat to this council’s credibility,” said Barclay, a career diplomat.

“When it comes to human rights, no country should be free from scrutiny, but neither should any democratic country be regularly subjected to unfair, unbalanced and unfounded bias,” she added.

After the United States abstained from voting, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in December demanding Israel stop building colonies on occupied Palestinian territory, a reversal of US practice to protect Israel from United Nations action.

The move, one of Obama’s last as US president, was widely praised globally with many countries commending the US for finally taking a stand against its top ally, Israel, which has flouted international law for decades with direct and tacit support from Washington.

The US declined to seek a seat on the 47-member council when it was formed in 2006, citing scepticism about the membership of some authoritarian states. It joined the council in 2009, after Obama’s election, and has played a key role rallying like-minded nations in condemning human rights abuses around the globe.

Barclay said the United States is dedicated to protecting and promoting universal human rights, including freedom of religion, freedom of assembly and freedom of speech.

“As we consider our future engagements, my government will be considering the council’s actions with an eye toward reform to more fully achieve the council’s mission to protect and promote human rights,” she said.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Street artist opens hotel in Bethlehem

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays