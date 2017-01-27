Mobile
Trump to keep his vow on Jerusalem embassy

Giuliani says Trump is assessing how ‘four or five Muslim countries’ will react to the move

  • Israeli security force hold a position during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers following a demonstraImage Credit: AFP
  • Occupied Jerusalem and its Old City with the golden Dome of the Rock.Image Credit: REUTERS
Gulf News
 

Tel Aviv: US President Donald Trump will keep his pledge to move the US embassy in Israel to occupied Jerusalem, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani said, despite Palestinian warnings that such a step would spark violence and sabotage the prospect of renewed peace talks.

Travelling to Israel with messages from Trump to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Giuliani said the new US president and his advisers will probably take “six months or so” to develop a new strategy for American peace efforts in the Middle East. How and when the US moves the embassy will be discussed when Netanyahu visits the White House in early February, Giuliani said.

“I think you’ve got to wait a little bit, but it will get done,” Giuliani said of the embassy move.

The fate of Jerusalem is among the most sensitive issues Israelis and Palestinians will need to address in any future peace negotiations. Israel occupied the eastern part of Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East War and considers all of the city as its “capital”, while the Palestinians want the eastern portion as the capital of their hoped-for state.

Trump realises the embassy decision “implicates four or five countries and how they’re going to react,” Giuliani said. “He needs to know how the prime minister of Israel is going to react and how he wants to see something like this done.”

Trump on Thursday told Fox News it was too early for him to speak publicly on the issue. Giuliani, who was known during his tenure for a hardline attitude toward even petty crime in New York City, dismissed Palestinian warnings that moving the embassy would ignite the whole region.

“I think this country is capable of dealing with waves of violence,” the former mayor said.

Giuliani predicted Netanyahu and Trump would have a “very, very good, collaborative relationship,” as opposed to what he described as the “hostile relationship” between President Barack Obama and the Israeli leader.

The changed atmosphere was already evident in the first week of Trump’s tenure. While construction plans beyond Israel’s 1967 boundaries were a recurring source of friction with the Obama administration, Trump was silent this week as Israeli officials approved plans for 2,500 Jews-only housing units in the occupied West Bank and hundreds of apartments in occupied East Jerusalem.

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Executive Committee, called the building plans a “flagrant violation of international law” and accused Israel of “exploiting the inauguration of the new American administration to escalate its violations and the prevention of any existence of a Palestinian state.”

Trump considered Giuliani for attorney general and secretary of state before ultimately naming him to head a committee on cybersecurity. Giuliani said he discussed cyber defence with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials on Thursday and will return in a few months for more substantive talks on the subject. Israel is among the global leaders in the field.

“We realise in the United States that we have a cybersecurity defence problem,” Giuliani said. His committee is tasked with organising private-sector experts into groups that can help address the government’s cyber priorities, he said.

