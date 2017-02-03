Trump tells Israel new colonies ‘may be unhelpful’

Israeli soldiers and Palestinian stone throwers clash east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

Washington: US President Donald Trump, who vowed unwavering support for Israel during his campaign, told the Israeli regime that building new colonies on occupied territory in the West Bank may complicate attempts to reach a peace with the Palestinians.

“While we don’t believe the existence of [colonies] is an impediment to peace, the construction of new [colonies] or the expansion of existing [colonies] beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement released on Thursday night in Washington.

Although previous US administrations have characterised Israel’s colony construction as an obstacle to the peace process, the statement appears to mark a softening of the American position. During his presidential campaign, Trump criticised then-President Barack Obama’s treatment of Israel and made support of the regime a centrepiece of his foreign policy positions. Since Trump’s inauguration on January 20, Israel has announced plans to build more than 6,000 apartments on occupied land Palestinians want for a future state.

Spicer said the administration “has not taken an official position on [colony] activity,” but it will be a topic of discussion when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Trump on February 15 at the White House. Netanyahu’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Israeli officials welcomed the White House statement, seeing it as condoning construction in existing colony blocs rather than a signal to rein in building that has angered Palestinians and European capitals.

“Netanyahu will be happy,” a senior Israeli diplomat said in a text message. “Pretty much carte blanche to build as much as we want in existing colonies as long as we don’t enlarge their physical acreage. No problem there.” Israel’s deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely from the right-wing of Netanyahu’s Likud party, interpreted it in a similar way, talking about construction in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“It is also the opinion of the White House that [colonies] are not an obstacle to peace and indeed, they have never been an obstacle to peace,” she said. “Therefore, the conclusion is that more building is not the problem.” There was no immediate comment from the Palestinians in reaction to the White House statement.

The White House stance shows more openness to colony construction than that of previous administrations, said Aaron David Miller, a former US Middle East peace negotiator and vice president at the Wilson Center in Washington. It may disappoint some members of the Israeli right while giving Netanyahu some room to navigate his domestic politics, he said.

“They clearly have watered down American policy on [colony] activity that has provided the basis of the American approach for at least the last four administrations,” Miller said. But “they’re not green lighting colonies. It’s a flashing yellow light.”

The White House statement was released after Netanyahu said he would erect Israel’s first new colony in a quarter-century and build thousands of homes across the West Bank. Israeli authorities, acting on a ruling by the Israeli Supreme Court, this week evacuated an unsanctioned colonist outpost at Amona, a hilltop near the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

Israel has authorised more than 120 West Bank colonies, housing about 400,000 people, which the United Nations Security Council last month deemed a “flagrant violation” of international law. Trump blasted the Obama administration’s decision not to block the UN resolution.

During the presidential campaign, Trump promised to be more supportive of the Israeli regime, and he has nominated David Friedman, a supporter of colonies, as ambassador to Israel.

Trump also said before taking office that he would consider moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem, which both Israelis and Palestinians want as their capital. The fate of the city is among the most sensitive issues Israelis and Palestinians will need to address in any future peace negotiations. Spicer said on January 23 that the administration was at the “very early stages” of the decision-making on that issue.

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, said Thursday’s statement marks a significant shift in tone from the Obama administration. “It reflects the idea that perhaps the Trump White House is more focused on the ultimate goal rather than things that are short of the goal that past administrations have gotten bogged down on. The goal is a peace between the Israelis and Palestinians,” he said.

The Palestinian representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, condemned Israel’s new construction plans in a letter to Secretary General Antonio Guterres, accusing Netanyahu of “blatantly exploiting transitions in the global political landscape.”