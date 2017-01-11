Qatar denies plan to build embassy in Gaza

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar denies plan to build embassy in Gaza

Building for national committee for reconstruction of Gaza

Gulf News
 

Manama: A Qatari official has denied media reports that his country was building an embassy on the Gaza Strip.

“The reports about a Gaza embassy are false and lack credibility,” Mohammad Esmail Al Amadi, the head of Qatar’s national committee for the reconstruction of Gaza, said. “The plan is to build headquarters for the Qatari committee supervising the projects it is implementing in the Gaza Strip,” he said, quoted by Qatari daily Al Raya on Wednesday.

All the Qatari projects that are implemented in Gaza have been coordinated with the Palestinian government headed by Prime Minister Rami Al Hamdallah, he added.

On Tuesday, reports claimed that the Qatari committee was holding a preliminary meeting with companies bidding for the construction of the Qatari embassy in Gaza.

The diplomatic complex would also include the ambassador’s residence and additional offices on the Strip.

According to the reports, Abdul Halim Al Eisawi, the head of the road section within the committee, chaired the meeting and answered the queries of the company representatives.

Palestinians had reportedly welcomed the decision by Qatar to open an embassy in Gaza that would reinforce the support that the Peninsular Gulf country has provided.

“Senior Palestinian figures have praised the step to open the embassy in Gaza and considered it a great breakthrough,” the report said.

The Gaza Strip, occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank form the State of Palestine.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Female Indonesian workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian workers come to UAE

Mother reunited with abused baby in Saudi

Mother reunited with abused baby in Saudi

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports