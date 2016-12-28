Pushing back on Israel, Kerry defends Obama’s UN vote

US Secretary of State John Kerry lays out his vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinians December 28, 2016, in the Dean Acheson Auditorium at the Department of State in Washington, DC. Kerry insisted Wednesday the only way to secure a lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians is to negotiate a two-state solution to their conflict. / AFP / PAUL J. RICHARDS

Washington: Stepping into a raging diplomatic argument, Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday staunchly defended the Obama administration’s decision to allow the UN Security Council to declare Israeli colonies illegal and warned that Israel’s very future as a democracy is at stake.

Kerry, pushing back on Israel’s fury at the US abstention in the United Nations vote, questioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s true commitment to Palestinian statehood, which has formed the basis for all serious peace talks for years. Though Netanyahu says he believes in the two-state solution, Kerry said, under his leadership Israel’s government is “the most right-wing in Israel’s history”.

“If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won’t ever really be at peace,” Kerry said in a farewell speech, a comprehensive airing of grievances that have built up in the Obama administration over eight years but were rarely, until this month, discussed publicly.

Kerry’s speech marked the latest escalation in the vicious, drama-filled row between the US and Israel that has erupted in the last days of Obama’s administration. The extraordinary display of discord between allies — with US and Israeli officials openly disparaging each other — has also pitted President Barack Obama against President-elect Donald Trump, who has firmly taken Netanyahu’s side.

Israel’s government was enraged after the US abstained from voting on the UN Security Council resolution last week that called Israeli colonies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law. Netanyahu accused the US of colluding with the Palestinians and helping draft the resolution.

The US has vehemently denied those charges. Kerry insisted the US “did not draft or originate” the resolution, introduced by Egypt and later by a handful of other nations.

“The United States did in fact vote in accordance with our values, just as previous administrations have done,” Kerry said at the State Department. “The vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state solution. That’s what we were standing up for.”

For years, Obama has been deeply frustrated by the continuing growth of Israeli colonies despite his pleas to Netanyahu to rein them in. Israel’s government argues previous colony freezes have failed to spur progress toward a peace deal and that stopping or removing them mustn’t be a precondition for future talks.

Point by point, Kerry tried to rebut the arguments Israel has used to defend the colonies, declaring that “the settler [colonist] agenda is defining the future of Israel.” He warned that Israel was at risk of a permanent occupation of Palestinian territory, drawing a pointed reference to America’s own history of racial segregation.

“Separate and unequal is what you would have, and nobody can explain how that works,” Kerry said.

Kerry reiterated that the Obama administration’s commitment to Israel was as strong as that of previous presidents, but he also noted that previous US administrations had also abstained on certain resolutions critical of Israel. He emphasised the record levels of military assistance the US has provided Israel under Obama, codified by a 10-year aid deal recently struck worth $38 billion (Dh139.5 billion).

“No American administration has done more for Israel’s security than Barack Obama’s,” Kerry said.

Obama, who is vacationing with his family in Hawaii, hasn’t commented publicly on the resolution or the resulting spat.

Seeking to show he wasn’t focusing exclusively on Israel’s failings, Kerry in the same sentence bemoaned Israel’s “seemingly endless occupation” of Palestinian land and Palestinian leaders’ “incitement” of violence. He invoked the widespread concern that the growing Arab population will eventually make Jews a minority in Israel, creating a democratic crisis for Israel unless there’s a separate Palestinian state.

Israeli leaders have made no secret that they are counting on Trump to change US policy, and Trump assured them hours before Kerry’s speech that they just needed to “hang on” until January 20, when he would be sworn in as president. While Trump has not outlined a vision, he has signalled a much more sympathetic approach toward Israel, appointing an ambassador with strong ties to the West Bank colonist movement and promising to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem over Palestinian and others’ objections.

“President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel,” Netanyahu said on Twitter before Kerry’s speech.

A senior Israeli cabinet minister, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday called Kerry’s speech a “pathetic step,” before Kerry even began speaking.

The international community overwhelmingly opposes Israeli colonist construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 and claimed by the Palestinians for an independent state. The Palestinians, and most of the world, see the colonies, now home to 600,000 Israelis, as an obstacle to peace.