Palestinians call general strike after Israel razes homes
Occupied Jerusalem: Leaders of the native Palestinian community in Israel have called for a general strike in all their towns and villages in response to the demolition of 11 homes without proper permits by Israeli regime authorities.
Lawmaker Yousuf Jabareen on Wednesday called the demolitions in the central city of Kalansua “unprecedented” and vowed to fight further such measures. He said the real source of the problem was longstanding barriers placed by the state that prevented Palestinians in 1948 areas from acquiring proper building permits.
Palestinians in 1948 areas make up some 20 per cent of Israel’s population and often complain about a second-class status.
The Israeli regime has recently vowed to crack down harder on “illegal” Arab building. It comes after criticism from Jewish colonists in the Israeli-occupied West Bank who faced a court-ordered evacuation of an illegally built outpost and who demanded the law be enforced equally.