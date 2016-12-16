Palestinian woman transforms trash into works of art

Ramallah: The unbearable work pressure of the Palestinian private sector on new graduates has forced Doa’a Al

Ramallah: It was not an easy decision for Doa’a Al Junaidi to quit her job in interior design.

The 25-year-old was one of the lucky Palestinians who was able to secure a job after graduating college, but the demanding work hours of the position left her almost no time for a life.

“I was completely disconnected from friends and family,” she told Gulf News.

But Al Junaidi had no clue what she would do until one day coming across her mother holding an empty glass bottle in the kitchen when an idea flashed into her head.

She remembered her family had an entire storeroom full of empty bottles. She decided she would turn these leftover items into beautifully painted souvenirs.

The souvenirs turned out to be an instant hit and her friends and family encouraged her to sell them in local markets.

Her items are sold for between 15 and 60 Shekels each.

“Although my creations seem simple, they require a lot of artistry and effort,” she told Gulf News.

Al Junaidi is looking to expand her mini-enterprise and she is currently looking to hire more artists to help her produce items.

Despite the lack of available jobs in the market, Al Junaidi encourages her peers to look inside themselves for talents that they can turn into moneymaking opportunities.

“Anyone can make something of themselves if they approach life with courage,” she said.