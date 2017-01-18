Palestinian police seize hundreds of marijuana plants

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Palestinian police seize hundreds of marijuana plants

Palestinians in 1948 areas face no criminal liability for their actions in the West Bank

  • Ramallah: The Palestinian police have seized 300 marijuana plants in a house in the village of Bruqin near SalImage Credit:
  • Ramallah: The Palestinian police have seized 300 marijuana plants in a house in the village of Bruqin near SalImage Credit:
  • Ramallah: The Palestinian police have seized 300 marijuana plants in a house in the village of Bruqin near SalImage Credit:
  • Ramallah: The Palestinian police have seized 300 marijuana plants in a house in the village of Bruqin near SalImage Credit:
  • Ramallah: The Palestinian police have seized 300 marijuana plants in a house in the village of Bruqin near SalImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

Ramallah: Palestinian police have seized 300 marijuana plants in a house in the village of Bruqin near Salfit. Villagers have accused Palestinians in 1948 areas of renting the house to grow marijuana.

Palestinians from the West Bank say it is part of a growing phenomenon of people with Israeli citizenship using territory under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to conduct illegal businesses as the PNA is not allowed to prosecute those with Israeli papers. In most such cases, the criminals are found to be Palestinians living in 1948 areas.

The culprits pay top dollar to rent West Bank properties, preferably houses, to grow drugs in the West Bank, where they are free from prosecution as Israeli citizens.

Palestinian police seized power generators, a lighting system, air conditioners, chemicals, pesticides and special fertilisers used to grow the plants during the raid, which was conducted after securing permission from the Palestinian Public Prosecuting Authority.

Brigadier General Ebrahim Abu Ein, who is in charge of the Palestinian anti-narcotics department, and Colonel Mohammad Sawalmah, who heads the Salfit Police Department, have ordered an intensive investigation into the case.

Palestinians living in 1948 areas are indigenous people who chose to stay back as the Jewish army invaded their lands. After almost two decades of living under military rule, they were accorded citizenship by Israel and as such are protected by Israeli law. They however complain of being treated as second class citizens.

Mohammad Sinarah, a community leader in Bruqin, told Gulf News that Palestinian security forces must take stronger measures to deal with those behind the drug menace, and that the culprits should be forced to face criminal consequences for their actions in the occupied West Bank, pockets of which are under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian National Authority.

In terms of the Oslo Accords, which the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) signed with Israel in 1993, Israeli law is applied to Palestinians, whereas Palestinian law does not apply in any way to Israelis, or even Palestinians in 1948 areas.

“This is categorically unfair,” said Sinarah.

Palestinians assumed at the time the treaty was signed that, as had been discussed, it would only be a five-year agreement which would end with Palestinian independence and the creation of a Palestinian state.

“Now that the agreement seems to have become permanent, the articles must be amended in a way that prevents crimes from being committed by Israeli citizens,” Sinarah told Gulf News.

Palestinian police have raided drug factories equipped with the most advanced technologies in Tulkarim, Jenin and Qalqilya, all of which were later proved to have been owned and operated by Palestinians living in 1948 areas.

Palestinians from the West Bank consider Palestinians of the 1948 areas as fundamentally important to the West Bank economy as they often enter the occupied territory to shop and do business. In some cities like Nablus, authorities provide special buses so that these Palestinians can visit the cities to do their shopping.

Frustration in the West Bank is however growing at what is seen as blatant disregard for local laws.

“Even Palestinian traffic laws do not apply to Israeli citizens. They have absolute freedom to violate these laws right in front of Palestinian law enforcement authorities who have to stand by helplessly, unable to take any legal action against the perpetrators,” said Sinarah.

Few Jews enter Palestinian population centres. Hundreds of thousands of Jewish colonists however live in close proximity to Palestinian cities in Jews-only enclaves that are illegal under international law.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Palestine Liberation Organisation
follow this tag on MGNPalestine Liberation Organisation
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Palestine Liberation Organisation
follow this tag on MGN
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

OIC indirectly condemns Trump on Israel embassy

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access