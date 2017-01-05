Mobile
Palestinian MK to be indicted by Israel

Israelis allege that he used immunity to smuggle phones to prisoners

Gulf News
 

Occupied Jerusalem: Israel’s attorney general has approved to indict a Palestinian member of the Knesset (MK), Israel’s parliament. He is accused of smuggling mobile phones to Palestinian prisoners, the regime’s justice ministry said on Thursday.

Basel Ghattas of the Joint List, a coalition of Palestinian parties in parliament, was detained last month and has been under house arrest since December 27.

He is to be charged with the use of property for terrorist purposes and breach of public trust, among other accusations, the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli media reported that 12 mobile phones were found on two separate prisoners in searches after the 60-year-old parliament member visited them.

One of the prisoners is serving term for the alleged kidnapping and killing of an Israeli occupation soldier in 1984, news site Ynet reported.

Ghattas is alleged to have used his parliamentary immunity to avoid being searched in order to smuggle in the phones.

