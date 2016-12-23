Mobile
Palestinian family loses battle to keep home in Jerusalem

The Sab Laban family have lived in their east Jerusalem home for generations

  • Ahmad Sab Laban at the entrance of his home in the Aqbat Al Khalidiyah neighbourhood in occupied east JerusaleImage Credit: Supplied
  • Ahmad Sab LabanImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Ramallah: A top court in Israel has ordered the children and grandchildren of the Sab Laban family to evacuate their house in the Aqbat Al Khalidiyah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

It said that the grandparents, Mustafa Sab Laban and his wife will be allowed to live in their house for the next 10 years, after which it will be handed to an Israeli colonist family.

The Sab Laban family have been engaged in a lengthy legal battle to keep their house.

In 2014, the Jerusalem Magistrates’ Court ordered that the family be evicted from their home and handed it over to Jewish colonists.

However, the family appealed to the Israeli Higher Court of Justice.

“In 10 years, our home will be turned into a colony outpost in the heart of occupied East Jerusalem,” said Ahmad Sab Laban, 45, who was born and has lived in the house his entire life, but who is now not allowed to spend a single night at the property. For the past 40 years, Israeli colonists have prevented the Sab Laban family from renovating the house in any way.

The regime considers the location of the home a strategic area for its future plans for Occupied East Jerusalem.

believes that the home’s location is of strategic advantage to the Israeli plans for occupied East Jerusalem.

The home has been in the family for generations—way before Israel’s occupation of Jerusalem in 1967.

“Israel has for decades been trying to evict our family, but we have been steadfast and clung to our house, despite the headaches and suffering,” Ahmad said.

The Israeli colonists petitioned the court claiming the house was once owned by Jews.

Israeli colonists and groups have been filing court cases and furnishing fake documents to prove their ownership of empty lands and properties which fall under the purview of the Custodian of the Properties of Absentees. To date, the Israeli courts have not rejected a single case, although it has been proved that many documents submitted by the colonists are fake.

According to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a total of 180 Jerusalemite families face evacuation from their properties after Israeli colonists and groups have claimed ownership of these properties, asserting that the Palestinian tenants are not protected by law and should be evacuated.

Israel
