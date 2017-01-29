Palestinian, 18, shot dead by Israeli forces

Palestinian men carry the body of Mohammad Khalefeh, who was shot dead by Israeli forces, during his funeral in the Jenin refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Jenin.

Ramallah: Israeli troops killed an 18-year-old Palestinian and wounded five others in a refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian youths hurled rocks at the Israeli occupation troops who raided their camp. Israeli troops fired on the crowd with live ammunition killing Mohammad Khalefeh.

Israeli occupation forces routinely carry out arrest raids in the West Bank.

Two weeks ago Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the town of Taque, near Bethlehem, during a clash that erupted at the town’s entrance.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Qusay Hussain Al Omar, 17, died after he was shot six times at close range.

Sources in Bethlehem told Gulf News that occupation forces raided Taque from the west on Monday afternoon, clashing with demonstrators protesting the raid. The Israelis opened fire on the residents using live ammunition.

A video clip which has subsequently gone viral shows the youngster being shot and dragged by the occupation forces to their armoured vehicles. Some of Al Omar’s female relatives then attempted to check on the injured boy, but the occupation forces fired warning shots and told them to stop.

Al Omor’s body was later handed to his family and it was taken to the morgue at Al Hussein Hospital.

Palestinian and international organisations have documented dozens of extrajudicial killings committed by the occupation forces and colonists in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians plan to use this documented evidence as proof of Israeli violence and aggression against unarmed Palestinian civilians.