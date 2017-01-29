Palestinian, 18, shot dead by Israeli forces

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Palestinian, 18, shot dead by Israeli forces

Palestinian and international rights organisations have documented dozens of extrajudicial killings by Israeli troops

Image Credit: AFP
Palestinian men carry the body of Mohammad Khalefeh, who was shot dead by Israeli forces, during his funeral in the Jenin refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Jenin.
Gulf News
 

Ramallah: Israeli troops killed an 18-year-old Palestinian and wounded five others in a refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian youths hurled rocks at the Israeli occupation troops who raided their camp. Israeli troops fired on the crowd with live ammunition killing Mohammad Khalefeh.

Israeli occupation forces routinely carry out arrest raids in the West Bank.

Two weeks ago Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the town of Taque, near Bethlehem, during a clash that erupted at the town’s entrance.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Qusay Hussain Al Omar, 17, died after he was shot six times at close range.

Sources in Bethlehem told Gulf News that occupation forces raided Taque from the west on Monday afternoon, clashing with demonstrators protesting the raid. The Israelis opened fire on the residents using live ammunition.

A video clip which has subsequently gone viral shows the youngster being shot and dragged by the occupation forces to their armoured vehicles. Some of Al Omar’s female relatives then attempted to check on the injured boy, but the occupation forces fired warning shots and told them to stop.

Al Omor’s body was later handed to his family and it was taken to the morgue at Al Hussein Hospital.

Palestinian and international organisations have documented dozens of extrajudicial killings committed by the occupation forces and colonists in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians plan to use this documented evidence as proof of Israeli violence and aggression against unarmed Palestinian civilians.

More from Palestine

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

Also In Palestine

Gaza sees alarming increase in divorce rate

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis