Netanyahu presses Trump on US embassy move

Netanyahu also said he planned to introduce a bill to legalise dozens of West Bank colony outposts later this week

Image Credit: AP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, 29 January 2017 .
Gulf News
 

Occupied Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for US President Donald Trump to make good on his campaign pledge to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Occupied Jerusalem.

Departing from a long-standing US position, Trump promised he would recognise Occupied Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the American mission there, a pledge that drew a fierce rebuke from Palestinian officials and concern from the European Union.

“The US embassy must move here to Occupied Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said after his weekly cabinet meeting.

“Occupied Jerusalem is Israel’s capital and it would be good if the American embassy wasn’t the only one to move here... I think that with time the majority of embassies will move to Occupied Jerusalem,” he was quoted as saying by his office.

Netanyahu’s comments at his weekly Cabinet meeting appeared aimed at countering reports that Israel was concerned about the fallout of such a move, which is vehemently opposed by the Palestinians and has sparked fears of a renewed outbreak of violence. It comes a day after Netanyahu unilaterally endorsed Trump’s call to build a wall along the Mexican border, saying the Israeli model along its border with Egypt has proven successful

“I would like to clarify unequivocally that our view has always been, and continues to be, that the United States’ embassy should be here in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said. “Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and it is appropriate that not only the American embassy will not be here but that all embassies will move here and I believe that in due course most will come here, to Jerusalem.”

Currently, nearly all foreign embassies are located in the coastal city of Tel Aviv because their countries have refrained from recognising Occupied Jerusalem as Israel’s capital until its status is resolved in future peace talks. Israel has long called for the embassies to be relocated but hasn’t pushed hard for it given the widespread international opposition.

But Trump’s rise has emboldened Israel’s nationalists. His campaign platform made no mention of a Palestinian state, a cornerstone of two decades of international diplomacy in the region, and he has signaled that he will be far more tolerant of Israeli colony construction than his predecessors.

Both his designated ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, now a top aide and Mideast envoy, have deep ties to the colonist movement.

Friedman and Kushner’s family foundation have both been generous contributors to the Beit El colony, and a delegation of colonial representatives was invited to Trump’s inauguration.

The Palestinians want the West Bank and East Jerusalem - areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war - for their hoped-for state. Former President Barack Obama, like the rest of the international community, considered the building of colonies an obstacle to peace and frequently criticised their construction. But Trump did not comment when Israel announced a major housing drive last week.

At the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu also said his government planned to introduce a bill to legalise dozens of West Bank colony outposts later this week.

There are about 100 outposts across the West Bank that Israel considers illegal but tolerates and often allows to flourish. The bill is being pushed by the pro-colonist Jewish Home party, which has threatened to quit Netanyahu’s coalition if it doesn’t go through.

The bill was cited as one of the reasons the Obama administration allowed a United Nations Security Council resolution to pass that challenged the legality of the colonies.

US officials said that after previously vetoing anti-Israel resolutions, they felt compelled to abstain because of continued Israeli colony construction and efforts to retroactively legalise dozens of them.

