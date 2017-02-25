Mobile
Merkel: Keep working on 2-state Mideast solution

Message comes ahead of her March 2 visit to Cairo where she will discuss the matter with Al Sissi

Gulf News
 

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing the need to work for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after President Donald Trump signalled that he could accept a different outcome.

Merkel’s comments in her weekly video message on Saturday came ahead of a March 2 visit to regional power Egypt, where she said she will discuss the matter with President Abdel Fattah Al Sissi.

Trump said earlier this month he could accept a two-state solution or a single-state arrangement if it is agreed upon by all sides. His UN ambassador then insisted the US absolutely supports a two-state solution.

Merkel said: “I think we must continue on the way to a two-state solution. I see no other possibility becoming reality to achieve a peace process.”

