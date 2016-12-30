May criticises Kerry for slamming Israeli colonies

London: UK Prime Minister Theresa May criticised outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry for his condemnation of Israeli policy, saying he focused too much on the issue of colonies and shouldn’t have attacked the political make-up of an ally’s elected government.

May’s comments, which were met with surprise from the State Department, come as the UK starts fostering ties with the incoming administration of Donald Trump, who has slammed President Barack Obama’s foreign policy and promised more support for Israel.

Kerry said Benjamin Netanyahu’s government was the “most right-wing” in Israel’s history and its colony-building runs counter to its stated support for a two-state solution. His comments, in a speech on Wednesday, came after the US took the unusual step of not using its veto to block a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli construction on land in the West Bank which would form part of any future Palestinian state. Britain, which has long opposed the colonies, voted for the resolution.

“We do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically elected government of an ally,” May’s office said in an emailed statement late yesterday. “We are also clear that the colonies are far from the only problem in this conflict. In particular, the people of Israel deserve to live free from the threat of terrorism, with which they have had to cope for too long.”

Kerry made clear in his comments that stumbling blocks to peace run deeper than the building of colonies, but said Netanyahu has a choice between pursuing a two-state solution or continuing building on land in the West Bank and abandoning democracy in Israel.

“His current coalition is the most right-wing in Israeli history, with an agenda driven by the most extreme elements,” Kerry said in what is expected to be his last major intervention on the subject before Trump becomes president next month. “Let me emphasise, this is not to say that the colonies are the whole or even the primary cause of this conflict. Of course they are not. Nor can you say that if the colonies were suddenly removed, you’d have peace. Without a broader agreement, you would not.”

“There are a similar number of Jews and Palestinians living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea,” Kerry said. “They have a choice. They can choose to live together in one state, or they can separate into two states. But here is a fundamental reality: if the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic — it cannot be both — and it won’t ever really be at peace.”