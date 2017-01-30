Israeli parliament to vote on legalising colonist outposts

A general view taken on Monday shows the Israeli settlement of Bet Hagai, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Occupied Jerusalem: Israel’s parliament began discussions Monday on the final adoption of a bill retroactively legalising thousands of colonist homes on private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

The text has alarmed the international community and supporters of an independent Palestinian state.

It is expected to be voted upon on Tuesday, with adoption seen as likely.

The law would retroactively legalise at least 3,921 homes built in contravention of Israeli and international law, according to the anti-colony organisation Peace Now.

Israeli law distinguishes between colonies it considers “legal” and so-called “outposts”, but the bill would legalise a large number of the latter.

Outposts refer to homes built by ideologically-driven Jews squatting on occupied territory, often privately-owned Palestinian land. Official recognition of the outposts would effectively lead to the land’s expropriation by the Israeli regime.

Critics say it would be the first time Israel applies its laws to land it recognises as Palestinian, paving the way for annexation.

The regime however claims that Palestinian owners would be compensated financially or with land elsewhere.

The attorney general has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the bill would be illegal, according to media reports.

International law considers all Israeli colonies in the West Bank, the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, illegal and they are seen as a major obstacle to peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Following Donald Trump’s inauguration, Netanyahu, who leads what is considered to be the most right-wing government in Israeli history, has greenlighted thousands of new Jews-only colony homes in the West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem.

Trump has indicated he will be far more supportive of Israeli colony building than his predecessor Barack Obama, who criticised them throughout his premiership.

The proposal debated Monday was approved by parliament for the first time in early December.

At the time Netanyahu suggested the proposal be shelved until Trump took over, according to media reports which the government has not denied.

The text was examined on Monday in a parliamentary committee before being submitted to MPs for its second and third readings.