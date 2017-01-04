Mobile
‘Israeli military not investigating attacks by troops’

Only 4 of the 186 criminal investigations opened by regime yielded in indictments in 2015

Gulf News
 

Occupied Jerusalem: An Israeli advocacy group on Tuesday criticised what it called an “exceptionally low” prosecution rate by the Israeli military in cases of violence committed by soldiers against Palestinians.

The report by Yesh Din, a human rights group that is often critical of the Israeli occupation military, came a day before a military court’s verdict is to be delivered in a high-profile manslaughter case against a soldier.

In its annual report, Yesh Din said the army opened 186 criminal investigations into suspected offences against Palestinians in 2015, but just four of those investigations yielded indictments. The group said the 2015 figures, based on official army data, were the most recent available.

In the fall of 2015, a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence erupted, characterised by Palestinian stabbing and car-ramming attacks on mostly Israeli soldiers. The report said that of 76 Palestinians killed in clashes with occupation soldiers in the West Bank in 2015, only 21 deaths resulted in investigations.

“The fact that in 55 incidents no criminal investigation was considered necessary raises doubts about the implementation of Israel’s declared policy on investigating civilian fatalities,” the report said. It said the data signalled an “inability and unwillingness” to address unlawful conduct.

The Israeli military did not respond to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, a military delivered its verdict in the manslaughter case of a soldier who was caught on video last March fatally shooting an incapacitated Palestinian attacker in the West Bank. The case of Sergeant Elor Azaria, who has argued that attacker still posed a threat, has deeply divided Israel.

Yesh Din spokesman Gilad Grossman said the manslaughter charge against a soldier was “very rare,” but that the public uproar sparked by the video made it impossible to ignore.

“There was no way to look aside and not investigate,” he said. 

Israel
