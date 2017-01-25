Israel schemes to annex large parts of West Bank

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Israel schemes to annex large parts of West Bank

Minister says large colony blocks to be annexed, Palestinians suspect it may start with area C

Image Credit: AFP
An Israeli soldier standing guard outside the Israeli settlement of Beit El near the West Bank city of Ramallah. Israel has moved immediately to take advantage of US President Donald Trump's pledges of support, announcing a major settlement expansion that deeply concerns those hoping to salvage a two-state solution with the Palestinians.
Gulf News
 

Ramallah: The Israeli occupation’s minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Environmental Protection, Ze’ev Elkin, has called for the gradual Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Ukrainian-born Elkin, who is the chairman of the ruling coalition in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and head of the ruling Likud parliamentary faction, told a conference at Bar-Ilan University: “As a first step, Israel might annex colony blocks that enjoy across-the-border legitimacy among Israelis.

“It is time that those who try to grab things away from us come to the realisation that we have a new mantra. We are simply going to respond in kind: You grab — we grab,” he said.

Elkin also stated that it is time for Israel to take a page from the Palestinian playbook, stressing that unilateralism will not serve the Palestinian interests. “The Palestinians know full well that despite successfully rallying international support for a Palestinian state, the equation of give-and-take is now deeply entrenched,” he said.

“Everyone is expecting them to reciprocate with a concession of their own by dropping the demand for the right of return [of expelled Palestinians] and recognising the state of Israel as the national home of the Jewish people.

“This is beyond both the will and capability of the Palestinian leadership, which explains why they decided to change course,” he added.

Separately, the regime’s defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas does not represent his people and has no intention of reaching a final peace agreement with Israel.

“There is no one to sign an agreement that would dramatically change reality,” Lieberman told another conference hosted by the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies. “What is needed is strong leadership which enjoys support on the ground, but Abbas is not a legitimate leader.”

Related Links

Moldovan-born Lieberman blasted the international community for what he called over-involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The world’s over-involvement does nothing to help achieve peace. What I propose to everyone is, first of all, not to deal with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; forget about it,” he said. “The over-involvement of the world powers, especially Europe, is only disruptive. They do not contribute anything to solving the problem; they only complicate things.”

Addressing the same conference, Tzipi Livni, a Zionist Union leader and former justice and foreign minister, said that it is time for Israel to formulate its policies vis-a-vis the Palestinians, arguing that Donald Trump’s presidency is a large and unique opportunity for Israel.

“If Israel can really do whatever it wants, it’s time that Israel decide what it wants,” she said. “There is no one left in the government or in Washington to blame.”

Many Palestinians believe that threats of annexation of the occupied West Bank are quickly becoming a reality.

“Israel is practically annexing all of Area C and great portions of Area B to expand its colonial enterprise on Palestinian national soil,” said Tayseer Khalid, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

Under the Oslo Accords reached between the PLO and the Israeli regime, the occupied West Bank as split into three zones. Area A was to be under full Palestinian control, Area B under Palestinian administrative control and Israeli military control, and Area C would be under full Israeli military control.

Khalid explained that Israel handles every two adjacent colonies as one colony block, with areas between the colonies connected by smaller Jewish colony outposts, turning the vast majority of the occupied West Bank into a hive of Jews-only colonies.

“Enough with the political childhood of some Israeli political leaders demanding the annexation of the West Bank,” Khalid told Gulf News. “No Palestinian leader or ordinary man alive, regardless of his leniency, is prepared to make concessions,” he said. “Israel does not seek a Palestinian partner, but a Palestinian collaborator.”

The Palestinian leadership, he said, must now continue its diplomatic attack against Israel and approach the UN Security Council once again to request that Israel be punished for its war crimes, particularly with respect to its stand on colony construction, even at the cost of a clash with newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump.

“The Palestinians ought to defend their basic and legitimate rights and also defend the international legitimacy which supplied them with two key resolutions that should be effectively used in the ongoing political confrontation with Israel,” Khalid added.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Abbas
Palestine Liberation Organisation
follow this tag on MGNPalestine Liberation Organisation
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGN
Palestine Liberation Organisation
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Palestine president to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services