Israel floods Jerusalem with cameras

Palestinians find access to homes blocked, cameras installed on houses without permission

Gulf News
 

Ramallah: Israeli occupation forces have sealed Sulaiman Street in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem to repair, upgrade and increase the number of surveillance cameras installed all around the holy city, which native Jerusalemites have termed “24 hour reality TV.”

“All of occupied East Jerusalem and its Palestinian residents are closely monitored by the tens of thousands of Israeli surveillance cameras on top of our houses, streets and facilities,” said Fakhri Abu Diyab, who heads the local Committee in Defence of Occupied Jerusalem.

The occupation forces claim that the cameras have been installed for security purposes, but Palestinians say they serve the purpose of monitoring Palestinian activity in the Old City, which the regime places strict limits on. Activists say the Israelis use the cameras to monitor commercial activity and building that is not authorised by the occupation forces.

The Israeli regime occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and has since taken a number of measures to raise profile of Jewish character, including population transfers, demolishing of Palestinian homes and historical sites. With building permits hard to come by, Palestinians are often forced to build without the permission of the occupation authorities, facing the risk of demolition and expulsion.

“We are not entitled to express any objections to the cameras,” Abu Diyab told Gulf News. “The Israeli courts have rejected several cases filed by Jerusalemites. Some of those who have sued the occupation forces in court have been detained and questioned on suspicion of potential security threats and incitement.”

Abu Diyab says Palestinian homes are monitored from within by means of hi-tech surveillance equipment, in violation of the regime’s own privacy laws.

Jerusalemites are not asked for permission before cameras are installed on top of their properties, and are not even consulted on the issue.

The strong lights along with the cameras are cause of annoyance to residents and any objection or protest are often met with swift and serious consequences.

