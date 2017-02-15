Israel demolishes record number of Palestinian homes in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Israel demolishes record number of Palestinian homes in 2016

Rights group decries inaction by international community in light of Israel’s systematic campaign

Image Credit: EPA
Israeli border police officers stand guard as demolition vehicles destroy a man-made reservoir on a Palestinian farm near the West Bank city of Hebron AFP
Gulf News
 

Ramallah: In a new record, Israeli occupation authorities demolished 782 Palestinian properties in 2016, amounting to nearly two structures day.

The statistic is alarming as the 2016 figure is more than the numbers of 2014 and 2015 combined.

The regime destroyed 274 residential and 372 non-residential buildings in the occupied West Bank.

In occupied East Jerusalem, it razed 88 residential and 48 non-residential buildings.

As a result, 1,134 Palestinians became homeless — more than half of whom were children.

Israeli authorities cite the lack of building permits as the official reason for the demolitions.

Israeli rights group, B’Tselem, released the figures on Tuesday, calling the demolitions “systematic”.

It accuses Israel of interfering in the livelihoods of Palestinians in order to pressure them to move — paving the way for the demolition of their emptied homes.

According to the report, the Israeli regime targeted buildings in three main regions of Area C of the West Bank, including the Hebron Hills region where they demolished 34 homes in 2016.

Occupation forces also destroyed 49 Palestinian homes in areas around the Israeli colony block of Maale Adumim, and a total of 123 homes in the Jordan Valley region.

“The Israeli policies in occupied East Jerusalem and Area C of the West Bank are systematic and are designed to minimise the number of Palestinians in as much land as possible,” said B’Tselem’s report.

Last July, the rights group reported the unprecedented number of home demolitions against Palestinians, but nothing was done to curb the actions.

“Israeli occupation forces are waging a systematic war against civilians and unarmed Palestinians in the West Bank, in front of the eyes of the entire world,” Saeb Erekat, PLO Undersecretary, said at the time.

He blamed the international community for allowing Israel to continue its “barbaric and inhumane policies”.

“Nothing is being done to confront Israel on their actions,” he said.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Trump nominee for Israel ambassador heckled

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa