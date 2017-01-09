Mobile
Israel arrests 9 following truck attack

Attacker lived a normal live but carried out the attack due to anger of Jewish raids on Al Haram Al Sharif

Gulf News
 

Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli police raided Palestinian neighborhoods in occupied east Jerusalem on Monday, searching trucks and arresting relatives of the Palestinian truck driver who rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at an occupied Jerusalem tourist spot the previous day, killing four soldiers and injuring 17 others.

Nine people were arrested, five of them relatives of 28-year-old Fadi Qunbar, the attacker, who was shot dead on the scene. All arrested were from the Jebel Mukaber neighborhood where Qunbar lived, police said.

Mohammad Qunbar, the attacker’s cousin, said Fadi lived a normal life but carried out the attack as a result of Palestinian anger over Jewish raids on Al Haram Al Sharif, Islam’s third holiest site.

