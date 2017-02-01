Mobile
Israel approves 3,000 new colony homes

Netanyahu says his regime is building on occupied territory and will continue doing so

Image Credit: AFP
Jewish colonist set tyres ablaze at the Amona outpost, northeast of Ramallah on Wednesday as Israeli security forces prepare to evict hardline occupants of the wildcat colony outpost.
Gulf News
 

Occupied Jerusalem: Israel has unveiled plans for 3,000 new homes for Jewish colonists in the occupied West Bank, the fourth such announcement in the less than two weeks since US President Donald Trump took office.

The late Tuesday announcement came as security forces were preparing to evict the hardline occupants of a wildcat colony outpost in line with a High Court ruling that determined the homes were built on private Palestinian land.

The planned eviction has been deeply unpopular with hardliners within the government, widely regarded as Israel’s most right-wing ever, and the new building plans were widely seen as a sop to their supporters.

Dozens of security personnel were seen approaching the Amona outpost, northeast of Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, early on Wednesday in readiness to move out its residents.

Hundreds of hardline sympathisers, who had slipped past army roadblocks on foot, lit tyres around the outpost, an AFP correspondent reported.

Some threw stones at the media as residents started packing their belongings.

The former US administration of Barack Obama despaired of Israel’s accelerating colony expansion and, in a sharp break with longstanding policy, withheld its veto on a critical United Nations Security Council resolution in its final days.

But since Trump took office with top aides sympathetic to the colony enterprise, the regime has announced a string of new projects that will add more than 6,000 homes for the exlusive settlement of Jews.

“Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have decided to authorise the construction of 3,000 new housing units,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 2,000 of the units are ready to be put on the market, while the rest are in various stages of planning.

“We’re in a new era where life in Judaea and Samaria [ in the West Bank] is returning to its natural course,” said Lieberman, who himself has long lived in a West Bank colony.

Since the January 20 inauguration of Trump, Israel has approved the construction of 566 housing units in three colony neighbourhoods of annexed east Jerusalem and 5,502 more elsewhere in the West Bank.

On Thursday last week, Israeli officials gave final approval for 153 colonist homes in occupied east Jerusalem.

They had been frozen under pressure from the Obama administration, which had warned that colonies could derail hopes of a negotiated two-state solution.

Far-right lawmaker Moti Yogev, whose Jewish Home party is part of Israel’s governing coalition, was quite open about the trade-off between the Amona eviction and the new colonist homes.

Speaking to AFP at the outpost where he had joined residents in a show of solidarity, Yogev said that while evacuating Amona was “a bad decision” that he opposed - “We will go.”

“Yes, Amona will be destroyed, but against Amona we are going to build 3,000 new homes.”

Trump has pledged strong support for Israel, and Netanyahu’s government has moved quickly to take advantage.

“We are building and we will continue building,” Netanyahu said last week.

The prime minister has said he sees the Trump presidency as offering “significant opportunities” after facing “huge pressures” from Obama.

The accelerated colony expansion has deeply concerned those seeking to salvage a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The international community considers all Jewish colonies on occupied Palestinian land illegal and regards their construction as the biggest obstacle to a peaceful colony of the conflict.

But in a significant break with the Obama administration, Trump’s White House has not condemned any of the four colony expansions announced by Israel since he took office.

