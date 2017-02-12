For Palestinian MPs, Israeli parliament ‘harder than ever’

This file photo taken in 2015 in Nazareth shows Palestinian political leaders (front row from L to R) Dov Khenin, Aida Tuma, Masud Ghanayem, Ayman Odeh, Ahmad Tibi, Jamal Zahalka and Hanin Zuabi holding placards that say: “Go to vote for the joint list, for a new tomorrow on March 17”.

Occupied Jerusalem: It has never been easy being a Palestinian lawmaker in the Israeli parliament, but today it is harder than ever, Palestinian Knesset members say.

In recent months they have seen their colleagues discuss banning the early morning Muslim call to prayer and vote to legalise the seizure of hundreds of acres of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank by Jewish colonists.

They have faced criticism and threats from fellow members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, some of whom refuse to even speak to them.

Ahmad Tibi, a veteran lawmaker in his fifth term, said the situation in parliament is at its worst since he was first elected in 1999, with tensions whipped up by a “right-wing extremist” government.

“The Knesset is an extremist place. It’s not an easy place to work.”

The government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that came to power following elections in 2015 is widely considered the most right-wing in the country’s history.

It strongly supports Jewish colonies in the occupied West Bank and occupied east Jerusalem, and some members favour annexing parts of the West Bank.

The 2015 election also saw Palestinian Israeli parties form a common political front for the first time since the creation of Israel in 1948.

They founded the Joint Arab List, a coalition that ranges from Islamists to communists and even a Jewish parliamentarian.

With 13 MPs out of 120, it is now the third-largest parliamentary block.

Palestinians who remained in 1948 areas following the creation of the state of Israel are citizns and have full voting and legal rights but say the state systematically discriminates against them.

Tibi said the atmosphere in parliament is increasingly hostile, with some members even refusing to talk to others. He said tensions spiked during three wars with Palestinians in Gaza since 2008.

“When there’s a war on, the Knesset is on fire - it’s full of racism and blatant aggression,” Tibi said.

His Jewish colleagues “did not want to hear the Palestinian point of view, or even to hear Arabic,” he told AFP.

In December, the chairman of Netanyahu’s Likud party, David Bitan, said he would prefer if Palestinians of 1948 areas did not vote, accusing them of “representing Palestinian interests” rather than those of the state of which they are citizens.

“We were living here before Israel was founded, but now we are 20 per cent of the population,” Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint Arab List, said.

“As citizens, we have the legitimate right to work to change the policies of discrimination against Arabs in Israel,” he said. “So we won’t leave this platform.”

Tibi said he has been the target of calls for violence. Right-wing defence minister Avigdor Lieberman once said he should be put before a firing squad, he said.

“Every day he tells us that we are terrorists and enemies of the state.”