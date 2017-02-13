Fayyad ‘right man’ to be Libya envoy—UN

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fayyad ‘right man’ to be Libya envoy—UN

His comments came a day after he reportedly offered the post of deputy secretary-general to Livni

Gulf News
 

Dubai: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he believed former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad was the “right person” to be the world body’s envoy to Libya after the United States raised objections to the choice.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has expressed disappointment over Guterres’ choice, saying the world body has for too long been “unfairly biased in favour of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel”.

Speaking at a summit in Dubai, Guterres said: “I believe he is the right person for the right job at the right moment... And I think it is a loss for the Libyan peace process and for the Libyan people that I am not able to appoint him.”

His comments came a day after he reportedly offered the post of deputy secretary-general to former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni.

According to the Haaretz, an Israeli daily, Livni, who now heads the Hatnua Party and is number-two on the Zionist Union faction in the Knesset, was asked to join the world body by Guterres himself in a phone call over the weekend.

Her appointment would have to be approved by the UN Security Council.

The Israeli politician has been implicated in war crimes during her tenure as foreign minister during the War on Gaza in 2008-2009.

The offer came amid a row at the UN over the proposal to name Fayyad as UN envoy to Libya.

The US has blocked the appointment at the request of Israel’s ambassador Danny Danon.

Israel and the US reportedly fear the appointment of Fayyad, a former World Bank economist, is meant as a further signal of recognition for Palestinian statehood. The UN General Assembly voted to recognise a Palestinian state in 2012, granting Palestine the status of non-member observer state.

According to Haaretz, the offer to appoint Livni is meant as a quid pro quo, and would mark the highest-ever position attained by any Israeli at the UN in exchange for the US allowing Fayyad’s appointment through.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Gaza patients denied right to get treatment

Framed Gallery

Meet Kenya's armed cattle herders

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year