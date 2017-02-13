Fayyad ‘right man’ to be Libya envoy—UN

Dubai: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he believed former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad was the “right person” to be the world body’s envoy to Libya after the United States raised objections to the choice.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has expressed disappointment over Guterres’ choice, saying the world body has for too long been “unfairly biased in favour of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel”.

Speaking at a summit in Dubai, Guterres said: “I believe he is the right person for the right job at the right moment... And I think it is a loss for the Libyan peace process and for the Libyan people that I am not able to appoint him.”

His comments came a day after he reportedly offered the post of deputy secretary-general to former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni.

According to the Haaretz, an Israeli daily, Livni, who now heads the Hatnua Party and is number-two on the Zionist Union faction in the Knesset, was asked to join the world body by Guterres himself in a phone call over the weekend.

Her appointment would have to be approved by the UN Security Council.

The Israeli politician has been implicated in war crimes during her tenure as foreign minister during the War on Gaza in 2008-2009.

The offer came amid a row at the UN over the proposal to name Fayyad as UN envoy to Libya.

The US has blocked the appointment at the request of Israel’s ambassador Danny Danon.

Israel and the US reportedly fear the appointment of Fayyad, a former World Bank economist, is meant as a further signal of recognition for Palestinian statehood. The UN General Assembly voted to recognise a Palestinian state in 2012, granting Palestine the status of non-member observer state.

According to Haaretz, the offer to appoint Livni is meant as a quid pro quo, and would mark the highest-ever position attained by any Israeli at the UN in exchange for the US allowing Fayyad’s appointment through.