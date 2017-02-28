Mobile
Egypt deports top Palestinian official on arrival at Cairo airport

Palestinian delegation withdrew from event after learning that Egyptian intelligence barred Rajoub

Image Credit: Gulf News archives
Jibril Rajoub
Gulf News
 

Cairo: Egyptian airport security denied entry to a senior Palestinian official on Monday and deported him, sources at Cairo airport said.

Jibril Rajoub, a confidante of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and a high-ranking member of the central committee of Abbas’s Fatah movement, was told he was on a no-entry list and put on a flight to Jordan, the sources said.

The sources gave no other reason for the deportation of Rajoub, a former security chief in the Palestinian Authority who now heads its Higher Council for Youth and Sports and the Palestinian Football Association.

Mounir Al Jaghoub, a Fatah official in the West Bank, said on his Facebook page that Rajoub had been invited by the Arab League to attend a conference in Cairo on terrorism.

After learning that Rajoub had been refused entry to the country on the orders of the Egyptian intelligence services, the Palestinian delegation withdrew from the event, Jaghoub wrote.

Neither Egypt’s foreign ministry nor Rajoub could be reached for comment.

Fatah is the largest faction in the Palestinian Authority, which under interim peace accords with Israel exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank.

The Egyptian government has generally had better relations with Fatah than with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas that controls the Gaza Strip.

Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Abbas
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Hamas
follow this tag on MGNHamas

