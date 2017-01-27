Mobile
Critics dismiss Israel asylum plan

Regime says it will grant asylum to 100 children orphaned in Syria’s civil war

Gulf News
 

Tel Aviv: Israel announced plans on Thursday to accept 100 orphaned Syrian children from around the battered city of Aleppo.

Critics immediately dismissed the plans as window dressing designed to enhance Israel’s public image. Israel has until now kept its doors closed to civilians fleeing a country with which it technically remains in a state of war.

Regime officials said that the plan to bring in orphans is still in its preliminary phases and that Israel had reached out to the United Nations High Commission on Refugees for assistance in identifying candidates.

The children would eventually be eligible to become permanent residents, and Israel would consider accepting immediate family members as well, according to Israel’s Channel 10 television news

Eyal Zisser, a political-science professor at Tel Aviv University, said the plans, reportedly being drawn up by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, were mostly symbolic.

“The minister wants to show empathy and show he’s doing something,” Zisser said. “The main issue here is that 100 is really nothing. It’s to show Israel’s nice face to the world and to address Israeli public opinion.”

Despite its refusal to accept Syrian refugees on a permanent basis, Israel has temporarily admitted 3,000 Syrians for medical treatment and hospital care over the last four years from rebel-controlled villages near the countries’ border in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The army has set up a field hospital on the boundary, and sent limited shipments of medicine, food and blankets over the border to aid those villages.

