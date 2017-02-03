Colonies 'may not be helpful': White House
Washington: The White House said Thursday that building new Israeli colonies or expanding existing ones “may not be helpful” in securing Middle East peace.
“While we don’t believe the existence of [colonies] is an impediment to peace, the construction of new [colonies] or the expansion of existing [colonies] beyond their current borders may not be helpful,” said spokesman Sean Spicer.
The statement is a break from Trump’s previously full-throated defence of Israeli colony building.
Since Trump came to office Israel has approved a slew of new colony constructions.
Israel recently unveiled plans for 3,000 new homes in the occupied West Bank, the fourth such announcement in the less than two weeks since Trump took office.
Critics say the constructions risk making a two-state solution impossible.
The idea of an Israeli and Palestinian state co-existing has underpinned peace efforts for decades.
Colonies in both the West Bank and Occupied East Jerusalem are viewed as illegal under international law and major stumbling blocks to peace as they are built on Palestinian land.