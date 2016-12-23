After US abstention, UN Security Council demands end to Israeli colony building
United Nations: After the United States abstained from voting, the UN Security Council on Friday passed a resolution demanding Israel stop building colonies on occupied Palestinian territory, a reversal of US practice to protect Israel from United Nations action.
The resolution was put forward at the 15-member council for a vote on Friday by New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal a day after Egypt withdrew it under pressure from Israel and US President-elect Donald Trump. Israel and Trump had called on the United States to veto the measure.
It was adopted with 14 votes in favour, to a round of applause. It is the first resolution the Security Council has adopted on Israel and the Palestinians in nearly eight years.
Continued colony building "seriously undermines Israel's security", US ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said on Friday after the vote.
"The United States has been sending a message that the [colonies] must stop privately and publicly for nearly five decades," she told the council after the vote.
"One cannot simultaneously champion expanding Israeli [colonies] and champion a viable two state solution that would end the conflict. One had to make a choice between [colonies] and separation," she said.