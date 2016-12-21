US says it concluded its anti-Daesh campaign in Libya
Cairo: The US says it has concluded its campaign against Daesh’s affiliate in Libya after the downfall of the group in its only remaining foothold in the chaotic North African country.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the United States Africa Command says that it carried out 495 air strikes against militant vehicles and positions in the former Daesh stronghold of Sirte.
It said that the US will continue to help Libyans “counter the evolving threat” of Daesh.
US warplanes intervened in August after the fight against Daesh had stalled. The assault led by militias from the adjacent city of Misrata started in June and ended this month with the announcement that Daesh forces in Sirte had been vanquished.