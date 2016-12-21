Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

US formally ends Sirte anti-Daesh operation

Pentagon launched Operation Odyssey Lightning to help local forces push militants from coastal city on August 1

 

Washington: The US military has officially ended operations in a former Daesh bastion in Libya, officials announced Tuesday.

The Pentagon had launched Operation Odyssey Lightning to help local forces push the militants from the coastal city of Sirte on August 1.

"In partnership with the Libyan Government of National Accord, the operation succeeded in its core objective of enabling GNA-aligned forces to drive Daesh out of Sirte," the US military's Africa Command said in a statement.

US drones, gunships and warplanes had hammered Daesh positions, conducting a total of 495 strikes.

"We are proud to have supported this campaign to eliminate [Daesh’s] hold over the only city it has controlled outside Iraq and Syria," Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook told reporters.

Officials said the United States would continue to strike Daesh militants if the Libyan unity government asked for help in doing so.

Unity government leader Fayez Al Sarraj on Saturday announced that military operations in Sirte were done, but Daesh still has fighters in Libya and on Sunday conducted a suicide attack in Benghazi.

The fall of Sirte – longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s home town located 450 kilometres east of Tripoli – is a major setback for Daesh, which has also faced military defeats in Syria and Iraq.

Libya descended into chaos following the NATO-backed ousting of Gaddafi in 2011, with rival administrations emerging and well-armed militias vying for control of its vast oil wealth.

More from Libya

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLibya

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Libya

The unlikely saviours of Libya’s Roman remains

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara