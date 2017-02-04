Man sentenced for killing estranged wife

Beirut: Mount Lebanon judge Faysal Haidar issued an unexpected verdict against Jean Deeb for murdering his estranged wife, Nisrine Rouhana, back in 2014.

The 25 years in jail with hard labour sentence included a full stripping of all his civilian rights. Deeb was also required to pay LL 200 million (Dh487,420) to his wife’s family.

Rouhana, 38, was abducted outside her workplace in Beirut’s Ashrafieh neighbourhood by her estranged husband, who then shot her dead and threw her body in the Nahr Ibrahim Valley in Mount Lebanon.

Deeb was reportedly on bad terms with his estranged wife who left him after years of physical and mental abuse. She had apparently angered him further when she insisted on seeing their children, something that he prevented her from doing.

The gruesome murder — two bullets in the head and the shoulder before he dumped the corpse — shocked the Lebanese even if such tragedies were all too common in a country where the law usually protects the male.

On Friday, Lebanon’s judiciary addressed a core concern, which is domestic violence. According to a 2013 CNN report, 50 per cent of Lebanese women were victims of domestic violence given that the country’s clerics, both Christian and Muslim, upheld laws that were perceived as being anti-social by a significant portion of its population. In December 2016, Parliament finally abolished Article 522 of the Lebanese Penal Code, which protected rapists who married their victims.