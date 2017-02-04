Man sentenced for killing estranged wife

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man sentenced for killing estranged wife

Lebanese judge delivers 25-years hard labour verdict

Gulf News
 

Beirut: Mount Lebanon judge Faysal Haidar issued an unexpected verdict against Jean Deeb for murdering his estranged wife, Nisrine Rouhana, back in 2014.

The 25 years in jail with hard labour sentence included a full stripping of all his civilian rights. Deeb was also required to pay LL 200 million (Dh487,420) to his wife’s family.

Rouhana, 38, was abducted outside her workplace in Beirut’s Ashrafieh neighbourhood by her estranged husband, who then shot her dead and threw her body in the Nahr Ibrahim Valley in Mount Lebanon.

Deeb was reportedly on bad terms with his estranged wife who left him after years of physical and mental abuse. She had apparently angered him further when she insisted on seeing their children, something that he prevented her from doing.

The gruesome murder — two bullets in the head and the shoulder before he dumped the corpse — shocked the Lebanese even if such tragedies were all too common in a country where the law usually protects the male.

On Friday, Lebanon’s judiciary addressed a core concern, which is domestic violence. According to a 2013 CNN report, 50 per cent of Lebanese women were victims of domestic violence given that the country’s clerics, both Christian and Muslim, upheld laws that were perceived as being anti-social by a significant portion of its population. In December 2016, Parliament finally abolished Article 522 of the Lebanese Penal Code, which protected rapists who married their victims.

More from Lebanon

tags from this story

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLebanon

tags

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Lebanon

Jumblatt throws down the gauntlet in Lebanon

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Kuwait’s new opera house catches fire

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

88,700 iPhones to be recalled in UAE

88,700 iPhones to be recalled in UAE

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap