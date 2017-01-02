Lebanon mourns its nationals who died in Istanbul

Beirut: The remains of three Lebanese who died on New Year’s Eve in the terrorist attack that struck a nightclub in Istanbul were to be repatriated on Monday evening as the country mourned its latest victims.

The MTV television station cancelled last evening’s popular Dancing with the Stars programme and though no newspapers were published on Monday because of the New Year Day holiday, most folks remained indoors, glued to their television sets for the latest news from Turkey.

Local media reported that the national air company, Middle East Airlines, will fly the bodies of Elias Wardini, Rita Shami and Haykal Mousallem back to Beirut, and would carry six survivors wounded in the assault when they are medically fit to fly. All six of the wounded, including the daughter of MP Estephan Duwayhi, Bushrah, are receiving treatment in Turkish hospitals.

In addition to Bushrah Duwayhi, the other wounded include Nidal Bsherrawi, Francois Asmar, Nasser Bisharah, Melissa Papalordu, and Jihad Abdul Khalik.

Abdul Khalik’s fate was unknown until Monday morning though his injuries were minor.

Nasser Bisharah is expected to return to Beirut on Monday evening although it is unknown whether others will accompany him.

A Lebanese delegation headed by secretary-general of the Higher Relief Committee, Major General Mohammad Khair, and the chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Mira Daher, flew to Istanbul on Sunday along with several family members of the deceased and wounded. Their aim was to visit the wounded, ensure they were receiving all necessary treatment and, in the case of the deceased, identify remains.

Turkey is a major destination for Lebanese tourists, with up to eight flights a day.