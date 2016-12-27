Lebanese troops detain 2 suspects in killing of soldier
Beirut (AP): The Lebanese army says troops have stormed several homes and detained two people after a soldier was shot dead as part of an apparent dispute with a Lebanese clan.
The army said Tuesday that the homes stormed in the border village of Al Qasr were of people suspected of involvement in the death of Cpl. Ali Majid Al Qaq, who was gunned down while on vacation in Syria.
A claim of responsibility released Monday said Al Qaq was involved in killing a member of a major clan in eastern Lebanon.
The army said Al Qaq was shot dead while visiting the Damascus suburb of Sayida Zeinab, which is home to a major Shiite shrine. It has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.