Israel fans tensions over Hezbollah parade in Syria

Riyadh: Although the United States denied an Israeli claim that the US-supplied armoured vehicles seen during an unprecedented Hezbollah military parade in the Syrian town of Qusayr on November 11 originated from the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), Israel sought to revisit the issue a few days ago, most probably as a warning to President Michel Aoun.

The latest accusations, which were widely reported including in the influential New York Times, alleged that the tanks and armoured personnel vehicles were drawn from stocks supplied by Washington to the LAF. According to an unnamed senior Israeli officer who briefed foreign journalists, Hezbollah acquired the equipment from the LAF, a clear violation of US laws that prohibit third-party transfers.

Importantly, the Department of State spokesman John Kirby reiterated on Wednesday that American officials investigated the matter when videos of the parade circulated, and concluded that Lebanon did not violate its agreements. Kirby told AFP that the Department of Defence conducted “a structural analysis of the armoured personnel carriers in question at that time and [further] concluded that these vehicles were not from LAF” stocks.

Beyond the fact that the LAF was careful in all end use clauses attached to all of the arms it receives from Washington, and while the more logical source[s] of these items were either the former Free Lebanon Army [Antoine Lahad] or Israeli vehicles abandoned after the 2000 withdrawal, the latest timing was revelatory.

Barely a month after his election, President Michel Aoun signed major political concessions for Hezbollah, including a veto power within the government. This fact did not sit well as Israelis were increasingly wary of Hezbollah’s growing influence within Lebanon, as the group “tightened its grip” over state institutions, which promised to grow even more under the Aoun administration. Moreover, and because of the party’s critical role alongside other Iranian militias in the battle for Aleppo, Israel looked at Hezbollah with added caution.

By revisiting a story like the alleged LAF weapons, what Israel aimed to achieve was a concerted effort to derail American-Lebanese ties, which are vital to Beirut.

An LAF Colonel serving at the Ministry of Defence in Yarzeh confirmed to Gulf News that Lebanon was aware of the accusations against it that, he insisted, were devoid of any truths. Speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, the Colonel claimed that General Jean Qahwaji, the LAF Commander, was adamant on honouring its commitments as he repeatedly called on the rank and file to depoliticise the armed forces.

“Our internal challenges suffice but we understand that Israel is sending a warning to President Aoun,” affirmed the LAF Colonel, “especially to maintain a certain distance from Hezbollah”.

Lebanon is caught between a rock and a hard-place, with two difficult neighbours who agree on regime stability in Damascus, though at Beirut’s expense. President Aoun has not responded to the latest Israeli accusations though the Lebanese government relied on Washington to retort.